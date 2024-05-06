Houston medical technology startup wins $2.5 million SBIR grant to advance proprietary cell therapy AI technology





A Houston biotech company just announced a new $2.5 million award.

CellChorus, a spin-off from the University of Houston's Single Cell Research Institute, announced new funding. This funding comes from his SBIR (Small Business Innovation Research) grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) through the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS).

CellChorus is the business behind a technology called TIMING, which stands for Time-lapse Imaging Microscopy In Nanowell Grids. It is a visualization AI program that allows scientists to better understand how cells function, including activation, destruction, and migration. This deeper knowledge of immune cells could help develop new treatments for a myriad of diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases.

While many cell therapies have been approved and are in development, the industry needs an integrated analysis platform that provides functional information such as cellular phenotype and metabolism for the same cells over time, says CellChorus Scientist. said Rebecca Berdeaux, Vice President. In a press release. We thank her NCATS for supporting the development of application-specific kits to apply dynamic functional single-cell analysis of immune cell phenotype and function. The products we develop enhance the effectiveness of these treatments and improve patients' lives.

A two-year, $2.1 million Phase II grant will begin after the company achieves certain milestones under its current $350,000 Phase I grant. As Berdeau explained, this funding will help accelerate translational research and the development and manufacturing of more effective cell therapies by developing analytics that provide end users with rapid, specific, and predictive results. Used for developing timing kits to be manufactured.

TIMING is more than just a great idea whose time has not yet come. It has already been proven quite deeply. In fact, last June, CellChorus CEO Daniel Meyer told his InnovationMap that he was initially drawn to the technology because it was so well-validated. At the time, CellChorus had just announced his $2.3 million SBIR Fast Track grant from the National Institute of General Medicine. The company also received an award in the Life Sciences category at the 2023 Houston Innovation Awards.

Support for the success comes from more than 200 peer-reviewed papers describing a myriad of cell types and treatments, all of which used data from the TIMING assay. TIMING data has benefited industry leaders in everything from research and clinical development to manufacturing. The new grant will make TIMING more widely available to scientists making important discoveries related to the inner workings of the cells that drive our immunity.

