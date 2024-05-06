Google Pixel 9 case leak appears to confirm new Pixel 9 Pro XL model and design changes





One of the biggest Pixel 9 rumors circulating about Google's fall smartphone lineup centers around the number of models. After years of offering just two smartphones each fall, Google could expand its Pixel 9 lineup to include a third model.

Further evidence of the three Pixel 9 models came to light over the weekend when Android Central posted photos of several Pixel cases it received from case maker Thinborne. Cases include cases for Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL.

As the name suggests, the XL is the larger of the two Pro models. Rumor has it that Google is planning to release a 6.7-inch version of the phone, which is the same size as the current Pixel 8 Pro. But rumormongers are also expecting a 6.1-inch Pixel 9 Pro. Basically, this more compact version of the phone has a telephoto lens in addition to the main camera and ultra-wide-angle camera that comes with the standard Pixel.

In this scenario, the regular Pixel 9 would have a 6-inch display, smaller than the Pixel 8's 6.2-inch display.

According to Android Central, the Thinborne case features completely flat sides and smooth corners, consistent with previous leaks about the Pixel 9's design. There's also a cutout for the camera bar, which is standard on Google phones, but rumors this year say the bar will have rounded edges.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Apart from the addition of a third model, a fourth model may also be added if the Pixel Fold 2 joins the Pixel lineup as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but this year's Pixel flagship model will include a smartphone It is expected to come with a new Tensor G4 chipset that will power the AI ​​capabilities built into it. The camera has been a highlight of his Pixel models in the past, but at this point there are few rumors of improvements to the Pixel 9's camera setup.

Of course, Google usually releases new flagship phones in October, so we're quite a long way from the Pixel 9 launch. Before that, there's the small matter of the launch of the Pixel 8a, which will be announced next week during the Google I/O 2024 conference.

No matter which Pixel model you've been waiting for, it looks like there's a new one coming from Google soon. And it looks like there's a good chance you'll be able to choose the size of the Pixel 9 Pro if you can make it in time for fall without upgrading.

