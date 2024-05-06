Bloomberg Public Innovation Center awards 16 Love Your Block grants





Written by Jovan Hackley

/ Published May 6, 2024

Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation today announced 16 U.S. cities that will receive Love Your Block grants to fund resident-led neighborhood revitalization projects in their communities.

From converting vacant lots into community gardens to repairing playground equipment and removing trash and debris from public lands, to reducing blight and improving public spaces, a 2021 study by the Urban Research Institute found that Love Your Block Cities that participate strengthen social cohesion among residents, increase citizen participation, build stronger relationships with local residents, and lead to increased trust in local government. Love Your Block, founded and supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies, was founded by New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg 2009.

Image credit: Bloomberg Public Innovation Center

Each city will receive $100,000 to support mini-grants for community-driven revitalization projects and Love Your Block fellows who will assist cities in this effort. Cities will also receive technical assistance and training from dedicated AmeriCorps VISTA and the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation, a team of civic engagement experts at Johns Hopkins University.

Cities awarded Love Your Block grants from 2024 to 2026 are:

Allentown, Pennsylvania Baltimore, Maryland Charleston, South Carolina Columbia, Missouri Dallas, Texas Durham, North Carolina Evanston, Illinois Fall River, Massachusetts Gary, Indiana Little Rock, Arkansas Long Beaches, California Louisville, Kentucky Port St. Lucie, Florida Rapid City, South Dakota Reno, Nevada San Bernardino, California

“Love Your Block demonstrates one of the most important skills cities need to drive innovation: centering residents, collaborating with communities, and co-creating neighborhoods,” said Amanda Dufflos, executive director at Bloomberg. “It will help hone the ability to turn this into an engine of realization.” Johns Hopkins Center for Public Innovation. “Supporting a surge in projects that improve public spaces and strengthen social connections, Love Your Block provides mayors with a model to continually foster the type of citizen engagement and public innovation that builds trust in government. We look forward to seeing this work and the infrastructure it can inform more cities across the country.”

Since its founding in 2009, Love Your Block has impacted nearly 50,000 community members, improved nearly 4,000 public spaces, created nearly 800 art exhibits, cleaned up 102,000 square feet of graffiti, and helped build communities across the country. We removed 6.7 million pounds of trash in the city. With today's announcement, a total of 50 cities in 33 states in the United States will receive assistance through this program.

“Love Your Block provides mayors with a model that continually fosters the type of citizen engagement and public innovation that builds trust in government. We are excited about this initiative and the infrastructure it can inform. We look forward to expanding our reach to even more cities across the country.” ”

Amanda Duffros

Executive Director, Bloomberg Public Innovation Center

“AmeriCorps is proud to partner with the Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation at Johns Hopkins on the Love Your Block program,” said Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps. “Together, we will continue to improve our lives and develop opportunities to promote positive community experiences, public safety, resident quality of life, and civic engagement.”

From 2021 to 2023, eight cities participated in the Love Your Block program, creating a new community engagement and revitalization initiative in Albany, New York. Duluth, Minnesota. Erie, Pennsylvania. El Paso, Texas. Jackson, Tennessee. Salt Lake City, Utah. Shawnee, Oklahoma. and White Plains, New York.

“Our neighbors know what they need, and it is our privilege to partner with them and invest in making their ideas a reality,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall of Salt Lake City, Utah. ” he said. “Thanks to this program, our city's residents have facilitated 56 revitalization events, installed 61 new neighborhood facilities and structures, planted 22 trees, and removed 93,000 pounds of trash. While demolition, we built strong neighborhood partnerships through our participation and support of Love Your Block, which helped us take a community-driven approach to some of our biggest challenges. By uplifting, we transform historically marginalized and disenfranchised communities. ”

“Thanks to Love Your Block's support, our city has achieved 30,000 contributions through 80 community-led mini-grant projects with the help of 1,025 volunteers,” said Mayor Joe Schember of Erie, Pennsylvania. “We removed 11,000 pounds of trash and cleared 13,000 acres of land.” “We are excited to expand the impact of this program through the new American Rescue Plan Act and Community Services Block Grants we secured to sustain initiatives for our residents. Because it's such an important part of our holistic approach to getting people into the hearts, and homes, of those who need it most. ”

Enabling residents to design, develop and deliver programs and policies that improve their communities is an important part of the public sector innovation toolkit. Love Your Block is one of many programs from Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg Center for Public Innovation to help equip local governments to tap into the insights, talent, and energy of their residents. For more information, visit publicinnovation.jhu.edu/loveyourblock.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hub.jhu.edu/2024/05/06/bloomberg-center-for-public-innovation-love-your-block-grants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos