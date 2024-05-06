An AI product for kids that promises friendship and learning? 3 things to consider





Smart toys with internet connectivity and AI-enabled robots, with features that enable advanced social interactions with children, are now widely available. This is undoubtedly being driven by the rapid development of artificial intelligence, whose impact is being widely felt. Businesses are looking to increase productivity and profits, and governments are considering safeguards in their AI strategies.

AI products for kids include:

Parents and professionals who work with children may feel pressured to purchase these and other products as substitutes for in-person activities such as playdates, therapy, and gaming, or may feel uncertain about their usefulness in children's lives. You may have questions about potential roles.

Before we plunge into the world of AI babysitters, machine therapists, and teacher robots, we need to carefully consider this technology and evaluate its capabilities and suitability in our children's lives.

Internet-connected smart toys are appealing, but they are not without risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephanie Marin An informed choice

We need to examine the assumptions built into these products and how they are marketed, and advocate for a scientific approach in evaluating their effectiveness.

Evidence-based approaches from psychology, child development, education, and related fields allow us to systematically test, observe, and recommend the use of new technologies without vested commercial interests. This will enable parents and professionals working with children to make informed choices.

This is important for AI systems that do not provide transparency into the decision-making process. There are also concerns about data privacy and surveillance.

What are the underlying assumptions implicitly implied or directly asserted about these technologies, and how are they marketed? Below we consider three .

Assumption 1: Human characteristics such as curiosity, empathy, and emotions such as happiness, sadness, compassion, and compassion can be achieved by machines.

Because AI products can respond with human-like traits and emotions, some might think that these products can possess them. As other scholars have emphasized, there is no reason to believe that demonstrations of human emotion or empathy are anything more than mere simulations. As sociologist Sherry Turkle memorably notes in her 2018 opinion piece, this technology provides us with an artificial intimacy that can never match the depth of our inner human beings. bring.

Although AI products may respond with human-like qualities and emotions, that does not mean that human qualities are present. (Shutterstock)

Assumption 2: When peers, teachers, or therapists interact with children, their human qualities and characteristics are irrelevant.

If an AI system is focused on care, therapy, or learning practices, one might think that it does not actually need to have human characteristics, avoiding the concerns mentioned above.

However, the characteristics that have made the human presence essential in child development are directly related to emotional life and human qualities such as empathy and sympathy.

Standard interventions for children's mental health problems, such as psychotherapy, require human characteristics such as warmth, tolerance, respect, and trustworthiness. AI products can simulate therapeutic conversations, but this should not force people to use these products.

Assumption 3: Research demonstrating the effectiveness of human-driven treatment, care, and learning interventions is also applicable to AI-driven interventions.

The social relationships that children may form with others, such as friendships, therapeutic alliances, and teacher-student bonds, have been proven beneficial through decades of human research. As mentioned above, many children's AI products may position themselves as replacements for these roles.

However, we should not take for granted the extent to which research on human experiences can provide insight into the benefits of relationships between children and AI. We know from decades of psychological research that contextual factors, such as culture and how educational and therapeutic interventions are implemented, are extremely important. Given the novelty of this technology and the lack of extensive nonprofit research on child-focused AI products, claims of efficacy should be approached with caution.

Children always benefit from the presence of engaged and thoughtful humans. (Shutterstock) The value of human existence

The early years of development are critical to preparing children for success as adults.

Social interactions with parents, friends, and teachers can have a significant impact on children's learning, development, and understanding of the world. But what if some of those interactions were AI systems? Researchers in psychology, human-computer interaction, and learning sciences are investigating these and related questions through ongoing research. Masu.

Ultimately, we do not believe that AI should be completely removed from children's lives. Generative AI is an exciting form of AI with conversational interfaces, access to vast amounts of information, and media creation capabilities. Learning workshops, such as those conducted by the MIT Media Lab, provide an opportunity for children and young people to learn about data and privacy and discuss ideas about AI.

Children need human care and interaction and will always benefit from an active, emotional and thoughtful human presence. Empathy, sympathy, and recognition are uniquely human. Being able to make other humans feel what we feel and say, “If I were you, I would feel the same way,'' is priceless. So perhaps we should leave these situations to the people who do the best they can.

