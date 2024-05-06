WIPO report highlights the importance of patenting to improve technological capabilities





From 2001 to 2004, China specialized in 16% of its total technological capacity, but that proportion increased to 94% of its capacity during the 2017 to 2020 study period.

On May 2nd, the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) released its latest biennial report entitled 'Making innovation policies work for development'. The report analyzes patent applications, scientific publications, and economic data from around the world over the past 20 years to identify effective innovation policies. In a diversifying national economy. While highlighting the highly concentrated nature of the global innovation economy, WIPO's report also highlights several countries that have seen significant improvements in their technological diversification during the period under review.

Changing global economic conditions require new industrial policies for innovation

According to the WIPO report, many of the industrial policies implemented by governments since the 1950s have led to technological diversification based on economic conditions that have changed significantly over the past two decades. Import substitution and export-led growth policies have met with mixed success, and critics argue that these tactics have left certain sectors less valuable than others, with no certainty that they are as valuable as predicted. They point out that they tend to benefit certain sectors. Although the resurgence of industrial policymaking in the United States and the European Union is too recent to properly assess, the WIPO report suggests that national science and technology We advocate policies that utilize the innovation (STI) system. .

According to WIPO, a total of eight countries accounted for 50% of all exports, 60% of all scientific publications and 80% of all international patents over the past 20 years. Analyzing innovation achievements, the United States and Japan lead the world, accounting for 50% of the total of all technological achievements. China also occupies a leading position, accounting for 14% of total scientific output and her 10% of output, ranking second in both of these innovation output indicators.

Although concentrations of innovation outcomes across different fields of science, technology, and production also exist, the WIPO policy report found that there is greater equivalence between innovation fields than between countries of origin. Assessing achievements from 2017 to 2020 within the 626 key areas of science, technology and production tracked by WIPO, three of the 11 key areas within science account for half of all achievements. include: chemistry (22%), engineering (16%), physics and mathematics (14%). Within technology, information and communication technology (ICT) (18%), biopharmaceuticals (16%), equipment (11%), and engines and transportation (8%) are the top 4 out of 14 areas, with all scientific publications accounted for half of the International patent applications and exports in this field. In contrast, the 15 production sectors were dominated by machinery and transportation equipment (30%) and industrial products (21%).

China's patent boom narrows the gap in technological capabilities

Although technological specialization and diversification are stronger in high-income economies, the WIPO report notes that the economic gap between low- and high-income countries has narrowed slightly since 1990. I am. Still, WIPO's research on innovation output between countries reflects the high level of innovation output between countries. -Developed countries enjoy more advanced technological capabilities in areas that other countries have not mastered. For example, Afghanistan specializes in only two of her abilities, both of which are production abilities that are very common worldwide (fruits and nuts, spices), while Germany specializes in 500 different abilities, That average is just less than one-eighth. All countries assessed in WIPO's Innovation Report.

Overall, the countries assessed by the WIPO report increased their scientific, technological and productive capacity by 5% from 2001-2004 to 2017-20. China in particular has significantly improved its technological capabilities, thanks in large part to a boom in domestic patent application activity. From 2001 to 2004, China specialized in 16% of its total technological capacity, but that proportion increased to 94% of its capacity during the survey period from 2017 to 2020. Another country that has seen significant increases in capacity is South Korea. In South Korea, science and technology capacity increased from 40% to 66% and 83%, respectively. In India, science specialization increased from 42% to 68% and technology specialization increased from 9% to 21%. Although Germany and Japan enjoyed high levels of capacity specialization during the initial study period, both countries experienced cuts in all three of their sectors by 2020.

While much of the knowledge represented by scientific publications and international patents can be easily traded across borders, WIPO's Innovation Report highlights the innovation infrastructure and knowledge built by countries that diversify and specialize their technological capabilities. Many of the bases admit that it is difficult to relocate. The report concludes that countries that adopt smart specialization policies to close innovation gaps will be better able to identify constraints to their innovation capabilities.

Steve Brachmann Steve Brachmann is a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law, where he received his J.D. in May 2022 and served as Commissioner of the Office of Intellectual Property. […see more]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ipwatchdog.com/2024/05/06/wipo-report-highlights-importance-patenting-improve-tech-capabilities/id%3D176213/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos