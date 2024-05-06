Gemini, Android 15, etc.





That time is almost here, everyone. At the I/O Developer Conference, you'll learn about some of Google's big ideas for the year ahead. Most of the big news will be announced during his opening keynote on May 14th, which will almost certainly include more information about Android 15 and a number of AI updates.

There will certainly be some surprises, but we'll probably have to wait until the fall to find out more about the company's latest flagship hardware.

As usual, the rumor mill is churning out numerous reports highlighting what Google might discuss at I/O. To that end, here's what you can expect from the Google I/O 2024 keynote.

android 15

Photo by Sam Rutherford/Engadget

I/O is first and foremost a developer conference. Google always provides details of the upcoming Android major his version to third-party developers here so that they can start developing apps for it or modify their existing products. Masu.

The first Android 15 beta is already live. Its features include an updated privacy sandbox, partial screen sharing (which lets you record or share specific app windows rather than the entire screen), and system-level app archiving to free up space. We've also improved satellite connectivity, added in-app camera controls, and added new power efficiency modes.

However, Google is saving most of its Android 15 announcements for I/O. The company has confirmed that satellite messaging is coming to Android, and we'll likely learn more about how it works. Lock screen widgets may be focused on tablets, but Google may put more strain on At a Glance widgets for phones. A status bar redesign could be coming soon, and it might finally be easier to monitor your battery health.

Wake words may also make a comeback in third-party assistants like Alexa and ChatGPT. Rumors also suggest that there may be a feature called “Private Space” that allows you to hide your data and apps from other people's eyes.

AI and more

Google

If you dropped a dollar in a jar every time someone mentioned AI during a keynote speech, you'd probably have enough cash stashed away for a vacation. Safe Money Google is talking about Gemini AI, which could eventually replace Assistant completely. If so, I/O will give you some details about the migration.

Back in December, it was reported that Google was developing an AI assistant called Pixie as a feature exclusively for Pixel devices. Pixie is said to be based on Gemini and could debut with his Pixel 9 later this year, so it makes sense that the company would start discussing it with his I/O. Masu.

It's no surprise to learn about generated AI updates for major Google products like Search, Chrome, Maps, and G Suite. AI-powered accessibility features and health projects may also emerge in the future. Meanwhile, Google has once again postponed its plans to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome, so I/O could spill the beans on that plan by seeing AI as a solution for ad targeting.

everything else

Google

A look at the full I/O schedule will give you some insight into what else Google will discuss, even if those products and services won't necessarily be aired during the keynote.

Google has scheduled a panel discussion about the future of Wear OS, which will include details on “advances in the watch face format,” so expect some news regarding the company's smartwatch operating system. There will also be updates for Google TV and Android TV.

Meanwhile, Google's quantum computing team will discuss what's possible in this field and try to separate fact from fiction. An Android Auto panel is also planned, hinting at the development of multi-display and casting experiences.

What not to expect: Pixel 9 or Pixel Fold

Photo by: Cherlynn Low/Engadget

It would be a big surprise to see Google announce the Pixel 9 or the new Pixel Fold early this year. The company will likely save those details for the fall ahead of the device's launch around that time. However, he officially revealed the Pixel Fold at his I/O last year, so we'll likely get a glimpse of some hardware, especially if you want to stay ahead of leakers and control the narrative.

Meanwhile, Google recently combined its Android and hardware teams under Rick Osterloh. His team may want to be a little more prepared under the latest regime to ensure new devices are ready for prime time. As such, any hardware news (including anything related to Nest or wearables) may be a while away.

