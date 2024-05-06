Apple's first choice for Safari search engine was Yahoo, not Google, says Justice Department





The Google logo appears in the Apple Store on your iPhone. Photo: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket (Getty Images)

When Apple demoed the iPhone in 2007, the default search engine for its Safari web browser was Yahoo!, not Google.

But Google quickly came along to change that. Is this a message to Apple? Don't make our competitors your default homepage in Safari. If the tech giant agrees to make Google Search the default search engine in all versions of Safari, it will only have a very large share of ad revenue with Apple (36%), the US Department of Justice has announced. . Last week's closing argument against Google.

In 2020, the Department of Justice sued Google for creating a monopoly in the search market. A verdict in the multi-year legal battle is expected in late summer or early fall.

Google argued that consumers still have many search engine options and are choosing Google Search because it's convenient.

But from the Justice Department's perspective, iPhone users don't seem to have much of a choice. Apple has pushed back against Google and is looking to partner with other search engines, such as DuckDuckGo, but its agreement with Google effectively prohibits any relationships with Google's competitors.

Google has similarly strict agreements with other device manufacturers and web browsers, such as Samsung and Mozilla. The company reportedly paid Apple $20 billion in 2022 as part of the deal.

They are [Googles agreements with web browsers and device makers to be the default search engine] It essentially freezes the ecosystem in place, Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy told the Justice Department.

As a result, Google had a 90% share of the search market, compared to just 5.5% for Bing and 5.5% for Yahoo!, according to the Department of Justice. There is about 2%.

