New Microsoft AI model could challenge GPT-4 and Google Gemini

Enlarge / Mustafa Suleiman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inflection AI UK Ltd., at a town hall on the second day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, January 17, 2024. . Suleiman also joined Microsoft in March.

Microsoft is working on a new large-scale AI language model called MAI-1, which could rival cutting-edge models from Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, according to a report in The Information. This is the first time Microsoft has developed an in-house AI model of this scale since investing more than $10 billion in OpenAI for the rights to reuse his AI model for startups. OpenAI's GPT-4 powers not only ChatGPT but also Microsoft Copilot.

Development of MAI-1 is being led by former Google AI leader Mustafa Suleiman, who most recently served as CEO of AI startup Inflection, after which Microsoft acquired the startup's staff and intellectual property in March. acquired most of the company for $650 million. MAI-1 may be built on technology brought in by former Inflection staff, but two of his Microsoft employees familiar with the project confirmed that MAI-1 is an entirely new, large-scale Language Model (LLM).

With around 500 billion parameters, MAI-1 is significantly larger than Microsoft's previous open source models (like Phi-3, which we covered last month) and requires more computing power and training data. . This puts MAI-1 on the same level as OpenAI's GPT-4, which is rumored to have over 1 trillion parameters (in an expert mix configuration), and his 70 billion parameter model from Meta and Mistral. It reportedly far outperforms smaller models like the .

The development of MAI-1 represents a dual focus on AI within Microsoft, focusing on both small-scale language models running locally for mobile devices and large-scale, cutting-edge models leveraging the cloud. approach is suggested. Apple is reportedly considering a similar approach. It also underscores the company's desire to consider AI development independently of OpenAI, whose technology currently powers Microsoft's most ambitious generative AI capabilities, including chatbots built into Windows.

According to one of The Information's sources, MAI-1's exact purpose has not been determined (even within Microsoft) and that its most ideal use will depend on its performance. To train the model, Microsoft has allocated a large cluster of servers with his Nvidia GPUs and compiled training data from a variety of sources, including text generated by OpenAI's GPT-4 and public internet data. I did.

The Information reports that depending on progress in the coming weeks, Microsoft could preview MAI-1 as early as later this month at the Build developer conference. reports one of the sources cited in this publication.

