How China's high-tech advanced EVs are dominating the industry





At Beijing's glitzy car show, the enthusiasm for China's homegrown electric cars was unmistakable.

Ying Chen, an office worker looking to buy a family car, said, “I'm interested in a car with more AI.'' He is not considering foreign brands.

Why I Wrote This Story Focus

The rapid growth of China's electric vehicle industry is causing concern among foreign automakers. This is because foreign automakers have seen their market share decline in China and are preparing for a flood of Chinese-made EVs into their home countries. Will this tension benefit consumers?

China is rapidly emerging as the world's largest EV market, accounting for approximately 60% of global sales by 2023. Domestic automakers increasingly dominate their markets and race to expand globally. China's EV exports surged 77% last year, and Shenzhen-based BYD is now the world's second-largest seller of battery electric vehicles after Tesla.

EVs in China are becoming more technologically advanced and better designed, as well as more affordable, thanks to an estimated $173 billion in government subsidies for the EV sector.

As foreign brands scramble to regain ground in China, Brussels and Washington have announced new plans aimed at stemming the influx of cheaper Chinese EVs that could crowd the domestic market and distort prices. The government is considering new tariffs. But experts say locking out Chinese EVs could slow much-needed innovation by U.S. and European manufacturers.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in France on Monday that China's vast production of new energy products such as solar panels, batteries and EVs is helping to ease inflation and support a global push for greener policies. he claimed.

Hundreds of sophisticated, high-tech electric vehicles from domestic and foreign brands were on display at China's biggest auto show last week as Chinese car enthusiasts flocked to Beijing's glitzy auto show.

But the enthusiasm for China's homegrown EVs was undeniable, as crowds flocked to see the latest models, from the best-selling BYD Seagull to the sporty, digitally connected Xiaomi SU7.

Ying Chen, a Beijing office worker who buys a family car, said smart cars produced in China are now relatively advanced. I'm more interested in cars equipped with AI.

Yin said he is not considering any foreign brands because their driving technology systems are relatively backward.

According to the International Energy Agency, China is rapidly emerging as the world's largest EV market, accounting for about 60% of global sales in 2023, compared to 25% in Europe and 10% in the United States. . Last year, Chinese consumers bought more than 8 million EVs, a 35% increase from 2022, and EVs are expected to account for 50% of all car sales in China by 2030.

Domestic EV makers are increasingly dominating the Chinese market while competing to expand exports around the world. China's EV exports surged 77% last year to 1.2 million units, according to official data. Shenzhen-based BYD is currently the world's second-largest seller of battery electric vehicles after Tesla.

Anne Scott Tyson/Christian Science Monitor

At the Beijing Motor Show held in Beijing on May 2, 2024, Chinese car enthusiasts were introduced to the new Xiaomi SU7, the first electric car developed by Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi. Check.

The success of Chinese EV makers has raised concerns about a potential flood of cheap Chinese-made EVs into the United States and Europe, including France, where Chinese leader Xi Jinping began his first European visit in five years on Monday. Concerns are growing. In an effort to avoid a trade war, Mr. Xi told French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that China's vast production of new energy products such as solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles would be a major threat to China's production of new energy products such as solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. He said the economy is easing inflation and contributing to the green transition. We are promoting more sustainable policies globally.

According to China's official statement on Xi's remarks, Xi said that the problem of China's so-called excess capacity does not exist, both from the perspective of comparative advantage and from the perspective of global demand. China and Europe should address economic and trade tensions through dialogue, he said.

What Chinese buyers want

Chinese EVs are becoming more attractive as they become more technologically advanced, better designed, have stronger batteries that charge faster, and at the same time become more affordable. For example, the popular BYD Seagull costs less than RMB 70,000 ($10,000).

American brands such as Buick still enjoy a strong reputation in China for safety and quality. But to succeed in the dynamic Chinese market, it will need to win over increasingly picky customers like Jia Yuzhen.

“I'm looking for sophisticated and upscale colors, looks, accessories and decorations,” said Jia, a business owner from Beijing, as she drove around in her newly launched royal blue luxury Buick van. She added that seat comfort, safety and driving sensation are also important.

Overall, she said the roughly $70,000 plug-in hybrid is pretty good.

Anne Scott Tyson/Christian Science Monitor

Jia Yuzhen, a Beijing business owner looking to buy an electric car, inspects a royal blue Buick model GL8 Avenir, a plug-in hybrid luxury van, at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show.

At a vast new factory in China's southern Anhui province, an army of orange robot arms twists, turns and clatters as they produce Volkswagen's latest electric vehicle for the Chinese market. .

The high-tech facility, which began operating late last year, is an important base for accelerating sales of smart EVs in China as part of the German brand for China. The company aims to sell 1.5 million EVs annually in China.

Volkswagen (Anhui) Automotive Co. CEO Erwin Gabardi said Chinese customers are different, noting that most are young, first-time buyers looking for modern design, connectivity, driver assistance and in-car entertainment. did. They think maybe he wants to stay in the car for 30 minutes, meditate or watch KTV. [karaoke] Sing along while driving.

To innovate and advance in China's hyper-competitive market, Volkswagen and other foreign car companies are increasingly partnering with local EV makers as well as Chinese tech companies. Last month, Tesla received permission from the Chinese government to launch self-driving software in China that uses navigation provided by search engine giant Baidu. And Toyota is working with Chinese social media giant Tencent to integrate artificial intelligence and cloud computing into EVs.

Anne Scott Tyson/Christian Science Monitor

Volkswagen (Anhui) Automobile Co., Ltd. employees Sun Haoyu and Li Bin work at the body shop of Volkswagen's electric vehicle factory in Hefei, Anhui Province, on March 28, 2024.

Volkswagen has dominated China's car market for many years, but its share has been shrinking in recent years. It is trying to regain ground by partnering with Chinese companies that make software, AI and high-tech electric vehicles.

Volkswagen wants to remain the number one international OEM [original equipment manufacturer] In this country, Dr. Gabardi says,

However, whether foreign car companies will be able to fend off the onslaught of Chinese EVs is an open question.

Where will China send its surplus cars?

Chinese EV manufacturers are working hard to expand sales overseas, which is essential because the domestic market is not large enough to absorb China's huge EV production capacity.

At Great Wall Motor Co., Ltd. in Baoding, Hebei province, Liu Huaxue, vice president of operations for GWM, presents the silver Ora, the company's new all-electric sedan for sale in China, other parts of Asia, and Europe. Lighting Cat EV was unveiled.

We want to expand everywhere, says Liu.

Anne Scott Tyson/Christian Science Monitor

Liu Huaxue, vice president of operations at Great Wall Motors, stands in front of the company's new all-electric sedan, which will be sold in China, the rest of Asia, and Europe, April 23, 2024, in Baoding, China.

According to research by Scott Kennedy of the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Chinese government provided an estimated $173 billion in subsidies and other payments from 2009 to 2021 as part of an expansionary industrial policy aimed at monopolizing key technologies. Support was injected into the domestic EV sector. .

This policy has given Chinese EV makers a huge lead over their foreign rivals. But it has also led to market distortions and inefficiencies, leading to huge overcapacity with a crowded field of around 200 producers, and a price war that will drive down EV prices from 2022 onwards.

This is a major cause of escalating trade tensions with the United States and the European Union, which launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EV companies last October. Both Brussels and Washington are considering new tariffs aimed at stemming the influx of cheap Chinese EVs, which already face a 25% tariff in the United States.

But locking out Chinese EVs could slow needed innovation by U.S. and European EV manufacturers and harm consumers in those markets, Dr. Kennedy said.

The Chinese government has denounced Western concerns as covert protectionism, and in February mobilized government ministries to help Chinese EV makers fight foreign regulations.

GWM's Liu sees potential tariffs by the West as a major challenge.

Like other Chinese EV makers, GWM is considering building new production facilities outside China to avoid tariffs, he said. In the future, he says, the company could build a local factory in Europe. That's pretty much the only option.

Indeed, at the start of Mr. Xi's European visit, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters that he welcomed BYD to open a factory in France. However, Macron and von der Leyen stressed to Xi that Europe seeks fair trade with mutual market access.

According to the Associated Press, von der Leyen said after the meeting that Europe would not give up on making the tough decisions needed to protect its economy and security.

