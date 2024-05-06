Google Fit API to close in 2025, could break fitness devices





Enlarge / Google Fit seems to be dying.

Ron Amadeo / Google

Google is deprecating the Google Fit API. The platform originally existed to sync health data from third-party fitness devices to your Google account, but it is now deprecated. The API was deprecated on May 1st, and Google stopped accepting new registrations for the API. Official closing date is June 30, 2025.

The Google Fit API was released in 2014, just weeks after Apple announced Healthkit in iOS 8. The goal of both platforms is to become a central repository for health data from various apps and services. Instead of checking your steps in one app and your weight in another, you can bring it all together into a one-stop shop for health metrics. When Google launched, it had a number of well-known partners such as Nike+, Adidas, Withings, Asus, HTC, Intel, and LG, as well as app makers such as Runtastic and RunKeeper.

Fast forward to 2024 and we see the familiar story of Google's inability to commit to one solution. Currently, Google has three competing fitness APIs: The Android developer site has a Comparison Guide that details the differences between the Health Connect API, Fitbit Web API, and Google Fit REST API.

In addition to deprecating the API, Google Fit generally looks like a dead product. Google's Fitbit acquisition deal was completed in 2021, making Fitbit a bright new fitness brand and introducing Fitness API No. 2. New Google products such as Pixel Watch and Pixel smartphones come with his Fitbit app as a built-in fitness solution instead of a fitness solution. Google Fit and the Google Fit app haven't received any major upgrades in a while.

Shutdown timeline for Google's Fit API.

Google

Health Connect, Google's new fitness API, has had a “beta” app on the Play Store since 2022 that only works on Android 13, but with Android 14, Health Connect will Built into the OS as an open source framework. Given that Android 14 was released just seven months ago, and Android's slow update schedule and even slower rollout of developer features, we can't say too much about Health Connect. Google states that the Play Store version of Health Connect and the Android 14 version of Health Connect are not the same (!) and that migrating to the Android 14 version requires an automatic “migration” pop-up screen and a device restart. I am. Google hasn't said anything about compatibility with versions of his Android older than Android 14 (or 13?), so the slow update speed of Android even in 2025 means that this means devices with poor support for APIs. means to become

advertisement

One of the changes noted in Google's comparison guide is that the Fitbit API now syncs your health data to your Fitbit account (Fitbit accounts will also be closed in 2025), and the Google Fit API now syncs your health data to your Google account. In contrast, Health Connect does not synchronize. Cannot sync with cloud provider. The Health Connect documentation doesn't mention the cloud at all. From a platform perspective, the lack of cloud sync makes Health Connect a more neutral, non-Google-affiliated standard for health data storage. Google also touts the lack of cloud storage as a privacy feature. And just like Google and Samsung partnered on Wear OS (I believe this was a related project), Samsung agreed to give up the “Health Platform API” and became a launch partner for Health Connect. I am.

From a user's perspective, what happens to my health data if I don't have cloud sync, switch devices, or my phone breaks? Easily access my health data on a more powerful tablet or web app Or will it just not work? For now, all talk of “sharing” is limited to local apps or devices like smartwatches that sync directly to your smartphone. The Fitbit app can currently display third-party Health Connect data, but it's unclear whether it will sync third-party data to the cloud. Google says, “Our Android Health API service has moved to an on-device model, so there is no replacement for the Fit REST API.” (REST APIs are, by definition, on the Internet.)

The company's migration guide states that Google Fit and Health Connect APIs are not compatible, and at this time Google will support both while users and manufacturers migrate from one API to the other. We recommend that you do so. The guide flatly states, “We do not recommend migrating to Health Connect for existing Google Fitbit Web API developers,” and offers no alternatives, so the goal is to It seems like the only thing to do is to silo. Devices using the Web API will stop syncing in 2025.

By the way, despite the same age, Apple's Healthkit ecosystem has not been shut down and will continue to run. While Google is starting again, Healthkit will continue to expand its ecosystem and already large lead, and Apple will continue to build user and developer trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2024/05/google-fit-apis-get-shut-down-in-2025-might-break-fitness-devices/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos