Thompson Center Chicago: Governor JB Pritzker, Mayor Brandon Johnson, and Google officials celebrate the start of construction.





CHICAGO (WLS) — Gov. JB Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Google officials gathered Monday to mark the start of construction on the Thompson Center.

According to a news release about the project, construction began the week of April 1, installing construction equipment from Clark Construction and installing protective fencing around the building and around the outdoor plaza.

Thompson Center's Clark/Lake L station, which serves six rail lines, will remain open during the construction period.

“As we begin the transformation of the Thompson Center, we want to reaffirm our commitment to Chicago and thank Google for preserving this historic building while updating and modernizing this iconic space,” Pritzker said in a statement. ” he said. “The Google employees who call this building home will become another piece of the complex and thriving puzzle of the Loop's infrastructure and ecosystem, making our economy and skyline stronger.”

Gov. JB Pritzker spoke Monday about the start of construction on the Thompson Center.

SEE ALSO: Standing Beast monument outside Thompson Center since 1980s to be relocated to state facility

Capri is leading the build-to-suit redevelopment project under an agreement with Google, and Google plans to purchase the building once renovations are complete, according to a Prime | release.

PCI acquired the Thompson Center in July 2022.

“As we begin construction on the Thompson Center redevelopment, we would like to thank Google and Prime | Capri co-principals Michael W. Reschke and Quintin E. for their efforts to reimagine this iconic Chicago landmark as a lighthouse for the world. We would like to express our city's gratitude to Mr. Primo III for his commitment to innovation and sustainability,'' Johnson said in a statement. “This project will bring many construction opportunities to our city, while preserving an important transportation hub and strengthening our shared commitment to accessibility, and as the future home of Google. This location will undoubtedly symbolize Chicago's status as an inclusive hub for business and technology on the world stage.”

Google released renderings of the building late last year.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke Monday about the start of construction on the Thompson Center.

The company is currently working with the building's original architect to update the building while preserving its iconic shape in a $280 million project.

The building was originally designed by famous architect Helmut Jahn.

“This building put him on the world stage. I remember watching this building being completed when we were in architecture school. We even went on a tour of some of them,” said Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago.

SEE ALSO | Thompson Center architect Helmut Jahn dies in Campton Hills bicycle accident

The Thompson Center officially opened in 1985 and housed the Illinois office. As recently as 2020, Preservation Chicago designated the Thompson Center as one of the city's most endangered buildings.

Although the building's futuristic structure was touted as belonging to the 21st century, construction crews began the actual work of stripping away the building's uninsulated glass and metal envelope to create a modern building. I am.

“Our vision for the reimagined Thompson Center includes upgrading the building to an energy-efficient LEED Platinum building and supporting Google's net-zero carbon goals,” said Google Chicago Site Director. Karen Souder said.

The site also includes new green space through a covered terrace along the south-east perimeter.

“We knew this space had great potential as a cultural center, a transportation hub, a central location,” Pritzker said.

Many details are being kept secret, but preservationists who have fought for years to earn the Thompson Center landmark status are just thankful there is no hole in the ground.

“Today, we believe this is a win-win. This is a reinvestment in one of our most special buildings. It brings thousands of jobs to downtown, and it is a special and monumental building. “I see places like this still being offered to the public here.” Bonnie McDonald, CEO of Landmarks Illinois;

Google aims to have the site up and running in 2026. Once completed, Google plans to transfer about 2,000 employees.

