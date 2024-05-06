TechCon SoCal 2024 brings innovation to San Diego





Faisal Mushtaq, Founder & CEO – Techcon SoCal May 24, 2024

Techcon Southern California 2024

San Diego tech unicorns, big names from Silicon Valley, Seattle and Los Angeles come together for a day of thought leadership at the 2nd annual TechCon SoCal in San Diego on May 24th

TechCon SoCal is back. We are one of the best cities for technology innovation, offering leaders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts the best keynotes, panels, and unparalleled networking opportunities. ”

— Faisal Mushtaq, Founder and CEO

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ — TechCon SoCal, Southern California's premier investment and innovation conference, will open its 2024 event on Friday, May 24 at Legacy Resort We are pleased to announce that. And a spa. This year's conference promises to be the largest and most influential conference to date, focusing on the latest advances in the investment environment, digital health, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics and deep technology.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.techconsocal.com.

“We are excited to bring TechCon SoCal back to San Diego, a hub for technology innovation,” said Faisal Mushtaq, founder and CEO of the conference. “This year's event will offer cutting-edge keynotes, engaging panel discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts.”

The one-day conference features a diverse lineup of speakers, including renowned experts, industry pioneers, and visionary thinkers. Attendees can expect to explore the latest trends, discover new technologies, and gain valuable insights that will shape the future of the technology industry. Some of the conference's featured speakers include:

TechCon SoCal 2024 highlights include:

Aira Technologies – Anand Chandrasekher, Founder and CEOAivita Biomedical – Hans Keirstead, Chairman and CEOBain & Company – Eli Weinberg, PartnerChetan Sharma Consulting – Chetan Sharma, CEOCloudbeds – Adam Harris, CEODexcom – Angela Steinway, Vice President of Corporate Development, Diagnostics and Information Business, Philips – Reema Poddar, CEODrata – Daniel Marashlian, CTOevents.com – Mitch Thrower, CEOGlobalLogic – Nitesh Banga, President and CEOGoogle – Ali Arsanjani, Director AI/MLHeadspace – Ritwik Bhattacharya, CTONeal Bloom, Interlock Capital Linear – Karri Saarinen, Co Founder and CEOLinear – Karri Saarinen, CEOMarvell – Raghib Hussain, President MIPS – Sameer Wasson, CEOMighty Capital – SC Moatti, Managing PartnerResMed – Badri Raghavan, VP Data Science and AI/MLSaab – Michael Brasseur, Chief Strategy Officer Securiti. ai – Rehan Jalil, CEO Seismic – Doug Winter, CEOSiemens Healthineers – Rangarajan Sampath, Senior Vice President and Director of the Center for Diagnostic InnovationSoci – Afif Khoury, CEOStartup San Diego, – Cheryl K. Goodman, Author, “Win Friends, Become a Robot” How to make an impact” TechStars – Misti CainTruvian – Jay Srinivasan, CEOViasat – Thomas Riedl US Navy CPO – Michael Stewart, Director of the Disruptive Capabilities Office

Overview of the Investment Landscape At TechCon SoCal 2024, more than 30 venture capitalists and angel investors from the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Southern California will speak and discuss investments in the coming years, from seed stage to Series B and beyond. Get a comprehensive overview of your situation. Companies attending the conference include ICONIQ Capital, Ridge Ventures, Converge, Mucker Capital, Spark Growth Capital and Touring Capital.

Digital Health and Life Sciences Discover the latest advances in digital health and life sciences from leaders such as Siemens Healthineers, Sharp Heath, GE Healthcare, ResMed, Dexcom, and Philips Healthcare.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Explore the latest advances in AI and ML and learn how these technologies are transforming industries from healthcare to finance.

Software, Data, and Security Dig deep into the critical issues of cybersecurity and data privacy to discover strategies to protect your organization and personal information.

Startup Innovation Showcase: Hear pitches from eight finalists representing consumer, deep tech, education, healthcare, legal, and wellness, powered by Shark TankAI and next-generation technology. These proposals will be judged by eight industry leaders: Anand Chandrasekhar, Misty Kane, SC Moatti, Susan Paley, Chetan Sharma and Angela Steinway.

Tickets for TechCon SoCal 2024 are available now, with special pricing for students and entrepreneurs available for a limited time. To register or learn more about the conference, please visit the official website: https://www.techconsocal.com.

Partner events related to the conference

Startup San Diego, a key partner of Techcon SoCal, will host a pre-event happy hour at the hotel on May 23, 2024. Tickets for the pre-event gathering are only $35. Get tickets and learn more: https://ow.ly/sAgp50Rt9rt

PrimeTimes.Golf holds a networking event the day before the event for the purpose of advanced networking. Date: Thursday, May 23rd $160 per golfer, rental clubs can be reserved for an additional fee 12:00 start – socializing, warm-ups, introduction of the foursome 1:00 start Venue: Coronado Golf Course Ball buckets are free No Host Lunch and Bar Scramble Format For more information, please register here: https://primetimes.golf/round/coronado-may-23-3/Greg Lipper, Chief Tee Officer. Prime His Times Golf, greg @ primetimes.golf

About TechCon SoCal TechCon SoCal is Southern California's premier technology conference, bringing together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts to explore the latest advancements and innovations. This conference has been held annually since 2015 and has become a must-attend event for anyone interested in the future of technology.

Contact: Faisal Mushtaq Founder & CEO, TechCon [email protected]

Location: Venue Address: The Legacy Resort875 Hotel Circle South San Diego, CA 92108

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.techconsocal.com.

