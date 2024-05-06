One of the world's rare alligators, born in Florida.Here's where to find her





ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the rarest American alligators in the world has hatched at Orlando's Gatorland and is now on display to the public, the theme park said.

Gatorland announced that the alligator, nicknamed “Mystic,” is the only white leucistic alligator to have hatched outside of the swamps of Louisiana.

Additionally, the release indicates that she is the only baby leucistic ever shown to the public.

Unlike albino crocodiles, which are characterized by pink eyes and a complete loss of pigment, whitish crocodiles exhibit a white color with normally colored spots or spots on their skin.

Gatorland officials said in a statement Monday that the normal-colored brothers, nicknamed Mystic and Mayhem, are being kept in a custom-built habitat at Gatorland that cost $50,000 to remove their skin. He said it is used to protect them and help them grow.

Mystic the Leucistic (right) and his brother Mayhem (left) (Photo credit: Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland) (Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland)

“It's incredibly special for us at Gatorland to have these two amazing and rare baby alligators on display to the public at White Gator Swamp,” said Mark McHugh, CEO of Gatorland. That's true.'' Our visitors get to experience things they'll never see anywhere else but right here at Gatorland. Mystic and Mayhem is located right next to the Leucistic Gator, so guests can see the baby and then turn around to see the giant adult.

Mystic and Mayhem released in their new enclosure (Photo by Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland) (Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland)

As of Monday, Mystic and Mayhem both weighed less than a pound combined, Gatorland officials said. Each pair is just over a foot long.

They have been given bite-sized pieces of raw chicken and small nutritional pellets, which staff are taking outside for additional nutritional support, according to the release.

Mystic and Mayhem were both born in December, and the theme park announced the siblings' names earlier this year.

A Gatorland employee holds a copy of Mystic and Mayhem (Photo by Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland) (Ken Guzzetti/Gatorland)

However, these aren't the first strange alligators to come to Gatorland.

Last year, another alligator, later named Jolene, was rescued and rehabilitated by Gatorland after it was found in the wild with its upper jaw missing.

Jawlene Update (Gatorland Orlando)

Since then, Jolene has been on public display at theme parks, and her health has improved dramatically since when she was first discovered.

