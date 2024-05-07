Google's AI plans now include cybersecurity





As people look to find practical uses for generative AI rather than creating fake photos, Google plans to turn AI toward cybersecurity and make threat reports easier to read.

Google wrote in a blog post that its new cybersecurity product, Google Threat Intelligence, will integrate the work of Mandiant's cybersecurity arm and VirusTotal's threat intelligence with Gemini AI models.

The new product uses Gemini 1.5 Pro's large language model, which Google says reduces the time needed to reverse engineer malware attacks. The company says Gemini 1.5 Pro, released in February, was able to analyze the code and identify the kill switch of the WannaCry virus, a 2017 ransomware attack that disrupted hospitals, businesses, and other organizations around the world. They claim it took just 34 seconds. While this is impressive, it is not surprising considering that LLMs have the skills to read and write code.

But another use for Gemini in the threat space is to summarize threat reports into natural language within Threat Intelligence, allowing businesses to assess how potential attacks could impact their organization. In other words, to ensure that companies do not overreact or underreact to threats.

Google says Threat Intelligence also has a vast network of information to monitor potential threats before an attack occurs. This allows users to get a complete picture of cybersecurity and prioritize what to focus on. Mandiant provides human experts who monitor potentially malicious groups and consultants who work with businesses to block attacks. The VirusTotals community also regularly posts threat indicators.

The company also plans to leverage Mandiants' experts to assess security vulnerabilities on AI projects. Mandiant supports red team efforts by testing AI model defenses through Google's Secure AI Framework. While AI models can help summarize threats and reverse engineer malware attacks, the models themselves can become prey for malicious actors. These threats can include data poisoning, which adds malicious code to the data collected by an AI model, making the model unable to respond to certain prompts.

Of course, Google isn't the only company combining AI and cybersecurity. Microsoft launched Copilot for Security, powered by GPT-4 and Microsoft's cybersecurity-specific AI models, to help cybersecurity professionals ask questions about threats. I'm still not sure which one is really a good use case for generative AI, but it's nice to see it used for something other than a picture of a respectable pope.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2024/5/6/24150610/google-gemini-cybersecurity-mandiant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos