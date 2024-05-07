Last week’s biggest retail technology role — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





moss

Formal men's wear specialist Moss implements OneStocks distributed order management system (OMS) to increase operational efficiency and improve customer experience.

With 107 stores in the UK and a global online presence, the brand was looking for a technology partner that could leverage its entire inventory pool to efficiently process orders both online and in-store.

Moss' customers are primarily event-based retailers who stock a wide range of men's clothing, order large sizes, and often source items from a variety of sources.

We were keen to reduce lead times and delivery costs for our customers by making better use of our distribution centers and stores across the UK.

After the discovery phase, the OneStocks order management system was implemented and integrated with Moss' existing systems, including Remarkable Commerce, Dolphin ERP, and Xiatechs Xfuze platform.

The retailer says it now has access to all inventory pools across all locations, end-to-end visibility into all orders, and complete control over the fulfillment process across all channels. .

halford

Halfords is currently using Kriya PayLater to power its B2B wholesale orders.

Anil Stocker, CEO and co-founder of Kriya, said in a post on LinkedIn: This is not only the first major milestone in our partnership with Halfords, but also a big moment for Kriya. We've realized our vision to help businesses grow by removing friction from B2B commerce.

He added: “In this first phase, we tackled wholesale. We took a complex, analog sales channel and digitized it with a merchant portal. Today, Halfords B2B buyers are onboarded in seconds and can easily process wholesale orders. It is now possible.

This allows retailers to reach a larger buyer base by offering payment terms, process higher order values ​​more frequently, and reduce friction and sales costs.

Stocker concluded: This is just the beginning. Exciting projects are underway to bring PayLater to Halfords e-commerce and trade cards.

A huge thank you to Anthony Caie (Director of B2B, Services and Financial Services at Halfords), Stuart Zissman (Head of Consumer Financial Services) and Chloe Roberts (Propositions Manager) for their vision. It's great to work together. And a big thank you to my team for making it happen.

top style

Topps Tiles has tapped FinTech company GoCardless to power payments behind Trade Pay. Trade Pay is a newly launched trade credit scheme that allows traders to regularly pay by credit at retail stores.

Traders can make monthly installments via direct debit and funds are automatically collected on the due date.

The launch of Trade Pay accelerates Topps Tiles' expansion into the trade market.

The retailer recognizes the importance of credit facilities to these customers and previously offered trade credit schemes through third-party finance providers. Although this arrangement was convenient, it was expensive, with fees charged on each transaction.

Wow Bao

Wow Bao has launched a new mobile app with a fresh interface and all-in-one navigation that allows guests to order delivery from over 700 virtual kitchens anytime, anywhere.

Our platform with Lunchbox, an enterprise restaurant technology solutions provider, now allows users to purchase Wow Bao from over 6,000 retailers across the U.S., all in the palm of their hands, through a fully branded and custom UI.

Wow Bao was one of the first companies in the industry to launch a mobile ordering app in 2010. After several advancements to the Hot Buns Club rewards program, the brand needed an app that would integrate ordering, earning, and tracking points and rewards.

The app also incorporates the Wow Baos CPG vertical, which allows users to link to local grocery stores and purchase products from their personal devices through smart commerce.

Additionally, users can enter the Wow Baos exclusive Dim Sum Palace Roblox experience through the app. By participating in this experience, he can win a free box of Wow Bao by finding clues and enter to win a year's worth of treasure chests.

