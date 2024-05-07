Rocket Companies hires AI innovator Shawn Malhotra as chief technology officer





Malhotra is a proven technology leader with decades of experience in engineering, product development, and AI strategy for technology and media companies such as Thomson Reuters, Intel, and Qualcomm.

DETROIT, May 6, 2024 Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), a Detroit-based fintech platform company that includes mortgage, real estate, and other financial services businesses, today announced the addition of Sean Malhotra to its first group He announced that he will be appointed as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) in May. 6th, 2024.

In this role, Mr. Malhotra will oversee the development and implementation of technology across the Rocket Companies ecosystem, including areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) development, data science, product engineering, technology operations, and information security, among others.

Sean brings a wealth of expertise and transformative vision to our technology team. “As we ramp up our innovation efforts, Shawn will help us focus on delivering innovative solutions to our customers, partners and team members,” said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies. “I'm sure it will help.” Sean's primary goal is to increase the speed of innovation and execution within the organization and scale the Rockets AI initiative. With his fresh perspective and track record of leveraging AI to simplify and automate processes, I am confident that together we can quickly realize our vision of AI-powered homeownership.

Previously, Mr. Malhotra held various technology leadership roles at Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI). Most recently, he was responsible for engineering and product development for the entire company. Under Malhotras' oversight, Thomson Reuters established a platform to accelerate the development of generative AI solutions and introduced industry-leading AI assistants across all Thomson Reuters products. Previously, he served as CTO of the Thomson Reuters Corporate Technology business unit. When he joined the company in 2017, he was instrumental in establishing the Thomson Reuters Toronto Technology Center, an in-house division dedicated to prioritizing AI talent and research into AI and other innovations. He expanded TR Labs.

I'm looking forward to joining Rocket Company at this important time in its history and am passionate about exploring how AI can simplify the path to homeownership. says. I believe wholeheartedly in his transformative potential of AI technology. Few missions are as important or worthy of our efforts as the Rockets' goal of making housing more accessible to all.

Prior to joining Thomson Reuters, Mr. Malhotra spent 12 years at Intel, including at Altera before its acquisition by Intel. He led Intel's Toronto Technology Center, which housed 200 software engineers, and served as Director of Software Development. Malhotra started his career as a software developer at Qualcomm.

Mr. Malhotra joins Rocket at a critical time. Just last month, Rocket Companies announced Rocket Logic and Rocket Logic Overview. This tool uses generative AI to quickly automate manual tasks that would normally take humans hours to complete. This includes classifying documents, extracting customer data, tracking sentiment, and recording customer patterns and preferences. AI allows team members to focus on what matters most, building relationships with people on their journey to homeownership and strengthening relationships with Rockets' millions of customers.

Malhotra earned a Bachelor of Applied Science in Computer Engineering from the University of Waterloo, graduating with honors. He also earned a master's degree in engineering from the University of Toronto. Malhotra is credited with five U.S. patents and two published papers.

About the rocket company

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform company that includes Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Amrock, Rocket Money, Rocket Loans, Rocket Mortgage Canada, Lendesk, and Core Digital Media. including personal finance and consumer technology brands. .

We help our clients achieve their goals of homeownership and financial freedom through an industry-leading client experience powered by simple, fast, and reliable digital solutions. J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage No. 1 in customer satisfaction for both primary mortgage origination and servicing a total of 21 times.

For more information, please visit our corporate website or our investor relations website.

