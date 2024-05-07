Google releases new tool to help Australians find and request deletion of their personal information | Australian News





Google has released a new tool that allows Australian users to easily find search results containing their personal information and request its removal.

The 'Results About You' tool will be available for the first time starting Tuesday to coincide with Privacy Awareness Week, allowing users to see how they appear in search results. You can then request removal of results containing personally identifiable information, such as your phone number, email address, or home address, through the Google app.

Users can also subscribe to alerts to see if new results appear that include their personal information.

Our hope is that tools like this will help Australians better protect their information and identity online and help people protect themselves from doxxing and cyber and financial fraud, Google Australia said. said Lucinda Longcroft, director of government affairs and public policy. In a statement.

You can access this tool from your browser using this link or from the Google mobile app by following these steps.

In a blog post accompanying the announcement, Longcroft said Google will evaluate the content of the webpages being asked to be removed to ensure they are not restricting the availability of other widely useful information, such as news articles. .

And of course, removing your contact information from Google Search doesn't remove it from the web. Therefore, we recommend that you contact the hosting site directly if you have any issues.

This feature was first introduced in the US in 2022.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last week that the government would introduce legislation that would make it illegal to publish personal information online with the intent to cause harm, known as doxxing, as part of wide-ranging reforms to privacy laws.

Google said it supports the government's efforts. The company had previously expressed concern that countries outside the EU would adopt right-to-be-forgotten-style legislation after unsuccessful challenges to the law within the EU. Google has removed more than 1 million links over the past few years due to right-to-be-forgotten requests.

As part of its response to a review of privacy laws, the federal government last year agreed in principle to give search engines a limited right to require search results to remove people's names, except in public reports.

Google's chief privacy officer, Keith Enright, told Guardian Australia in June last year that while Google broadly supported the proposed reforms, he didn't think search engines should be singled out. Ta.

We feel strongly that when establishing a legal right to remove information from the Internet, that request should be directed to the publisher of that content, not the search engine. The content still exists elsewhere on the internet, he said.

Therefore, a more effective way to serve public policy objectives is to impose legal obligations on organizations that host content.

