Google announces Google Threat Intelligence at RSA conference





Security Operations, Google's platform for detecting, investigating, and responding to cybersecurity threats, uses AI to automate threat discovery and detection. Google and Mandiant experts provide teams with curated detections that allow them to specify the type of threat detection their environment requires. The company announced two new detections for him: cloud and emerging threats.

Cloud detection helps protect against serverless threats by tracking cryptocurrency mining incidents and findings from Google Cloud and Security Command Center Enterprise. It also integrates rules to detect anomalous user behavior, machine learning-generated alerts for device issues, and basic security coverage from Amazon Web Services. Cloud discovery is now available in SecOps Enterprise and Enterprise Plus.

“As with many tools, I think it's going to depend on the maturity of an organization's security team,” said Nick Hyatt, director of threat intelligence at Blackpoint Cyber.

“Many security teams buy threat intelligence tools but don't do anything with them because they don't know how to use the tools to meet their needs. cannot be automated and still requires human analysis to validate results and provide context.”

The introduction of AI-enhanced cybersecurity tools such as Google Threat Intelligence reflects a broader industry trend toward leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning for more effective threat detection and response, says Aura principal. said Zulfikar Ramzan, scientist and vice president of product development.

“The reality is that AI is enabling more sophisticated cyberattacks from criminals, and we need corresponding defenses for businesses and individuals,” he said. “AI technology allows security solutions to quickly analyze large amounts of data, identify patterns, and detect anomalies that could indicate a potential security breach.

