



May is here, which means Military Appreciation Month. The Call of Duty Endowment offers the perfect place to start your celebrations with the new CODE Knight Recon: Tracer Pack coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Masu. Game events are available in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. Additionally, there's the Call of Duty: Mobile CODE Regulator Pack, which features exciting new operators and many other in-game items.

Activision will donate 100% of the proceeds from every Call of Duty Endowment pack purchased to support its endowment mission to help unemployed and underemployed veterans in the U.S. and U.K. find quality jobs. donate to Beyond in-game celebrations, the Fund is also supporting several global real-world events to continue Military Appreciation Month. Continue reading for more information.

Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Knight Recon: Tracer Pack

Become a knight with CODE Knight Recon: Tracer Pack. This pack features Ben, a decorated retired Navy SEAL specializing in reconnaissance.

When you purchase the CODE Knight Recon Tracer Pack here, know that your purchase contributes directly to helping US and UK veterans find great jobs. Each purchase instantly unlocks the following in-game items in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Vanish Operator Skin Lancer Operator Skin Silent Siege KATT-AMR Sniper Blueprint with Orange Ambush Tracer Veiled Vigilance MCW Assault Rifle Blueprint Weapon with Orange Ambush Tracer Don't Step on Me Weapon Charm Covert Crest Large Decal Trident Throne Weapon Sticker Thunder Struck Animated Calling Card Great Helm Animated Emblem 1 Hour Double Player XP Token 1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

And as a special thank you for their contributions, the Foundation and USAA are offering the CODE Knight Recon: Tracer Pack free to U.S. military and veterans. For more information, visit www.callofdutyendowment.org/usaa. While supplies last. Limited quantity. ID.me account required. Click here for official rules.

Call of Duty: Mobile CODE Regulator Pack

Call of Duty Endowment introduces CODE Regulator Pack to Call of Duty: Mobiles Season 4 Fools Gold. This pack features Endowments' main female operator, her Splicer, and comes with a variety of new in-game items. For every Regulator Pack purchase, 100 percent of Activision's proceeds will be donated to the Foundation's mission.

The CODE Regulator Pack, which includes the following in-game items, will be available for purchase starting May 6th. Learn more about CODE Regulator Pack here.

Operator – Splicer ORV Vehicle Skin – Digital Distortion Swordfish Blueprint – Digital Distortion Fennec Blueprint – Digital Distortion Calling Card – Rogue Regulator Avatar – Energizing E Charm – All Charge Up Sticker – 64 Bit Bravely

U Assist Veterans In-Game Challenge presented by USAA

From May 8th to May 22nd, UAVs take on new meaning with the U Assist Veterans Challenge presented by USAA, available to complete in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (including Zombies) and Call of Duty: Warzone. Masu. Earn in-game rewards through challenges and allocate funds to funds supporting veterans. Stay tuned next week for more information about this challenge and how you can contribute to the donation effort.

IRL Event Celebration: Babcock Trophy British Army vs. Royal Navy Rugby Match and Texas Rangers

In addition to in-game offerings, donations bring Military Appreciation Month celebrations around the world.

Firstly, the Call of Duty Foundation proudly supports the annual British Army vs. Royal Navy rugby match for the Babcock Trophy. Long considered one of the biggest days in military sport, the Army-Navy match showcases one of rugby's fiercest rivalries and has been an annual tradition since 1907. On May 4th, watch teams take to the pitch in the Ultimate UK Intern. A service championship to see who will win the coveted Babcock Trophy.

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Foundation is proud to partner with the reigning world champion Texas Rangers to offer a special in-stadium program honoring veterans. Be sure to tune in or head to the ballpark in Arlington on May 15th.

About Call of Duty donations

Since 2009, the foundation has placed more than 125,000 veterans in jobs. This equates to 23 veterans placed per day over the past 14 years, generating more than $7 billion in economic value for veterans and their families in the United States and United Kingdom. Last year, the average cost to place a veteran into a job was $618, about one-third the cost per placement through U.S. government efforts.

To learn more about Call of Duty Endowment, visit our website or find us on TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

Stay chill.

2024 Activision Publishing, Inc. ACTIVISION, CALL OF DUTY, CALL OF DUTY WARZONE, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.callofduty.com and www.youtube.com/callofduty and follow @Activision and @CallofDuty on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and Facebook. For Call of Duty updates, follow @CODUpdates on X (formerly Twitter).

