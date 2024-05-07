Can microbes put an end to the plastic disaster? The answer could be synthetic microbes that eat plastic





What if there was a way to deal with the millions of tons of legacy plastic waste sitting in our oceans, rivers, and forests? Science fiction? In fact, a team of scientists is trying to solve this massive crisis. Although results are promising, a fully engineered solution is still a long way off.

The world produces approximately 430 million tonnes of plastic annually.

The world produces approximately 430 million tons of plastic annually. Currently, about 11 million tons of plastic enters the ocean, and the amount is expected to triple in the next 20 years.

Alarmingly, plastic bags have been discovered in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the ocean, according to the United Nations. There is now a marine ecosystem called the plastisphere, which consists of microbial communities on plastic debris. Microplastics are ingested and inhaled daily by humans and animals. The annual social and environmental costs associated with plastic pollution are high, with some United Nations estimates suggesting more than $1.5 trillion annually.

experiment

Against this backdrop, and in search of sustainable ways to mitigate plastic pollution, a team of geneticists at Harvard Medical School is investigating whether microorganisms have evolved a fundamental ability to break down various hydrocarbons and plastics. I've been doing research to understand it.

Sukanya Punthambaker, co-founder of Breaking, a recently launched plastic degradation and synthetic biology company, is working on this challenge at Harvard University's Wyss Institute.

Pantinbaker has teamed up with renowned geneticist George Church (also co-founder of Breaking) to develop a technology that degrades up to 90% of polyesters and polyolefins within 22 months if left untreated. We were able to create a possible X-32. These plastics take more than 80 years to decompose naturally.

Although research in the lab is still ongoing and the team has not yet published results, early findings suggest that US-based “endangered company” Colossal Biosciences helped the Harvard team create “Breaking” It was promising enough. Purpose: To work on the development of his X-32 to address the global plastic crisis.

According to Breaking's team, in laboratory tests, X-32 began to break down paintbrush bristles, fishing wire, and dental floss.

“Here we are leveraging biotechnology and synthetic biology to tackle the huge global plastic pollution problem. What we discovered at the Wyss Institute, in collaboration with Colossal, is Pantinbaker said they discovered a new microorganism that can break down plastic.

We are working on strengthening these microorganisms to increase their efficiency in degrading plastics. We call them X-32. We supercharge them, meaning we use genetic technology to enhance and upregulate their genes that are responsible for plastic breakdown,” Pantinbaker said.

Previous efforts

This isn't the first time scientists have discovered that certain microorganisms can break down certain types of plastic. “There was a very famous scientific paperback in 2016 that showed that microorganisms can degrade PET (polyethylene terephthalate),” Puntanbaker said.

In a paper published by Kyoto Institute of Technology in 2016, by screening natural microbial communities exposed to PET in the environment, a novel bacterium, Ideonella sakaiensis, that can use PET as its main source of energy and carbon was identified. It turned out that it was possible to separate F6. sauce. When grown on PET, this strain produces two enzymes that can hydrolyze PET. Both enzymes are required to efficiently convert PET enzymatically into two environmentally friendly monomers, the molecules that make up the polymer.

Looking back now, Puntanbaker remembers. “I was always interested in nature and science. Many of my paintings won first prize at ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) in Bangalore. I was always passionate about it. I 'I'm excited to use all of my skill sets to solve such transformative challenges facing the world right now,' she said.

Ms. Pantanbaker completed her undergraduate education and master's degree in microbiology and biotechnology in Bangalore, and then moved to the University of Michigan for a PhD in molecular biology. She then joined her Church and has been working with the Wyss team for the past 10 years.

“It has been discovered that microbes can break down certain basic types of plastics, such as PET. However, microbes have been discovered that can break down the very difficult carbon-carbon bonds in certain types of plastics that have not been broken down for thousands of years. It hasn't been done, it hasn't been created,” said Kent Wakeford, co-founder and executive chairman of Breaking.

These include the nylon used in fishing nets, the plastic used in grocery store plastic bags, and the tons of plastic filling landfills, oceans, and rivers. It is one of the most difficult plastics to decompose. That is Sukanya's discovery. So this is a breakthrough in terms of scope and scale,” Wakeford said.

The Breaking team believes this technology is ecologically safe because it considers a two-pronged approach. “Safety is our top priority. We are taking a two-pronged approach: one is to extract the enzyme responsible for this degradation, which can also be individually scaled up. So the answer is to use this microorganism to break down plastic. “It's completely safe,'' Pantinbaker added.

salient features

“One of the things that's so surprising about this discovery is that these microorganisms need water and a small amount of salt to survive on the carbon. They don't need any kind of pretreatment. It's designed to be deployed.'' When plastic is broken down, the byproducts are water, a small amount of carbon dioxide, and a small amount of biomass, Wakeford said.

When you think about bringing it to market, the way you scale it up is exactly the same as any kind of enzyme in a fermentation factory. So it's relatively inexpensive, which is great. Because we're facing such critical global problems, we want to be able to use it at scale. ' added Mr Wakeford.

Potential impact of technology

As for whether such discoveries will shift the focus away from phasing out plastics or completely reduce the use of plastics in everyday life, the Breaking team believes their breakthroughs will help reduce traditional plastic waste. He said it would help solve large-scale problems.

“There's 5 billion tons of plastic in our oceans, in landfills, in our rivers. That's not the only problem. We produce 400 million tons (of plastic) every year, and even if we put some kind of legislation in place to limit plastic, We only need a small percentage, Wakeford said.

In addition to that, plastics cause many environmental problems. For example, when you wash clothing, polyester, etc., the fibers end up in the water system. Micro- and nanoplastics are entering not only the environment, but also water, agriculture, and even the human body. “Humans are consuming plastic-sized credit cards every month, which will have an impact on human health,” Wakeford warned.

We have entered an era in which our environment and our bodies are endangered by the micro- and nano-particles of the polymers (plastics) we once trusted. We have also entered an era of exponential technology that allows us to see and explore the nuances and continuities of polymers. Whether something is harmful or useful is not nearly the same as being natural or synthetic. Church said it depends on the size, shape and location of the polymer particles.

For example, polyethylene has the same bonds as beeswax, just longer. Church, who is also a professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School and of health sciences and technology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said we are “destroying” them and reusing the parts in beneficial rearrangements.

