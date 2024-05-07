Innovation for Health: Vanderbilt's Wonder School Launches First Faculty Biomedical Ideation Cohort to Foster Medical Entrepreneurship | The Wonderful





The Wondry recently hosted its first cohort of faculty biomedical ideaters. The program's curriculum was based on the Sullivan Family Ideator Program. The program teaches an evidence-based approach to idea evaluation and provides expert guidance and access to help aspiring university-affiliated innovators (students, staff, faculty, and alumni) evaluate their ideas. We will help you develop it. to resources.

Dr. Daniel Fabbri, Director of Informatics Innovation at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC); Dr. Mark Hilton, Entrepreneurship Program Manager at Wandley; Cameron Russ, Biomedical Entrepreneurship Program Coordinator at Wandley; and DeStan Garrett in January. , Wandry's Program Coordinator for Biomedical Innovation, program participants learned how to assess the commercial value and technology transfer potential of research. Participants were also eligible to receive microgrants if they demonstrated a strong commitment to their idea and its benefits.

“Faculty are the essence of a university, serving as a source of intellectual capital and teaching the talent that will shape the future,” said Dr. Charleson Bell, director of entrepreneurship and biomedical innovation at Wandry. “The Faculty Ideator Program is an ideal entry point for fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among faculty and helping them conceptualize cutting-edge research that, if commercialized, has the potential to positively impact our communities and beyond.” It will help you.”

This cohort included a total of seven teams from various VUMC departments, including DBMI, Genetics, Anesthesiology, Surgery, and Rheumatology. The team completed more than 130 interviews with him throughout his 10-week program and completed his two-minute pitch with the judges, who provided insight and feedback.

Participant April Varnado said the program's focus on customer discovery helped her think about future implementation efforts, and her team is looking to identify individuals who are positive for antinuclear antibodies, or ANA. We developed and verified a risk model that predicts the risk of developing systemic autoimmune diseases in patients. The program also helped me think more critically about commercialization and next steps.

See the list of projects and participants below.

Gown Card – Alexander Langerman, MD, Associate Professor of Otolaryngology, Associate Professor of Radiology and Radiological Sciences Jonathan Wanderer, Professor of Anesthesiology and Biomedical Informatics, Vanderbilt University Medical Center CAVaaS – Weiqi Wei, MD, Biomedical Sciences Associate Professor, School of Informatics ANA Risk Model – April Bernado, MD, MSCI, Assistant Professor of Medicine LLM supporting CDS – Dr. Adam Wright, Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Director, Vanderbilt Clinical Informatics Center (VCLIC), Department of Medicine Rare DX Professor – Dr. Douglas Ruderfer, Associate Professor of Medicine, Department of Medical Genetics, Associate Professor of Biomedical Informatics, Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences My Cancer Genome – Dr. Christine Michael, Assistant Professor of Medical Research

