RSAC 2024: About large-scale language models and the promise of cybersecurity Google





In Google's in-depth analysis of the large-scale language models used in San Francisco AI technology, speaker Elie Bursztein discusses cybersecurity governance for tasks such as zero-shot content moderation, identifying and remediating open content, and more. We showed how close and how far we are from handing over to GenAI. – Detection and remediation of software vulnerabilities in source code in repositories and attack surfaces.

Bursztein, Google and DeepMind AI cybersecurity technology research lead, said he doesn't think it will happen as quickly as people imagine, within a few months.

Click here for real-time RSAC coverage from SC Media.

AI will finally give us back the edge, he said in a jam-packed session titled “How large-scale language models are reshaping the cybersecurity environment” held here at RSAC. He said it would be. [over AI-empowered adversaries] Because the benefits of using it are really huge.

humans keep score

Bursztein began his talk by presenting obstacles to the use of adversarial GenAI in real-world environments. Most concerning is the adversary's ability to spread misinformation and subsequent use of her GenAI in crafting convincing phishing emails. A new threat that should keep security experts on guard is that attackers could use this technology to create new malware or manufacture nuclear, chemical, or biological weapons. (see image)

Meanwhile, the defensive use of large-scale language models (LLMs) is taking shape with a promising future, Bursztein said.

I think it's a good idea to think about where to add AI as new use cases, as an additional layer of detail to improve. [existing] Security, he said.

He said it's best for security professionals to prepare their workforces for current and next-generation AI attacks.

GenAI’s most promising opportunities

Bursztein spent much of his talk discussing the promise of leveraging the following language models:

Train language models with generalization capabilities to integrate human reasoning abilities. This allows the technology to classify user-generated content without manual review. An example shared was when analyzing the spike in phishing emails and social media misinformation events.

Multimodal understanding of images, text, video, or code with a generation engine that can analyze the content and determine whether it is malicious.

Code understanding: AI can scan repositories like GitHub to identify malicious code, flag it, and potentially provide safe code alternatives.

Accelerate incident response with AI-generated capabilities. He said AI's potential to improve security by automating tasks, shortening windows, and speeding up incident response will be a game-changer for his security team.

Burshteyn said time is of the essence during incident response, and the sooner an incident is responded to, the more effectively the attack can be mitigated.

The hope is that GenAI will one day be able to model incidents and generate near real-time incident reports, significantly speeding up incident response.

He said he hopes AI assistance will make incident response faster and make life harder for attackers.

Future tasks

Our current state as a cybersecurity industry is a far cry from this GenAI-enhanced future.

Using AI to detect and fix software vulnerabilities has mixed results. Equally challenging is AI's current ability to improve code security by identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities.

There are challenges in vulnerability detection, he said, including noisy datasets and difficulty identifying vulnerable code in batches. Experimenting with machine learning models on Google's internal code base has shown mixed results, with some bugs fixed while others remain unfixed. The success rate of AI-generated patches in the near future is questionable due to accuracy and success rate concerns.

However, there are some processes where GenAI excels. Bursztein said that using AI in incident response can cut the time it takes to create an incident summary in half. More research and further innovation are needed to make AI as reliable and powerful as it needs to reach its full potential, Burshteyn said. Hopefully, [the RSA Conference] If you haven't stepped into this field yet, you'll be excited to get interested in it and start thinking about how you can use it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scmagazine.com/news/rsac-2024-google-on-the-promise-of-large-language-models-and-cybersecurity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos