Nintendo to reveal details of Switch successor by end of March





TOKYO: Japan's Nintendo announced on Tuesday that it plans to announce a successor to its long-running Switch gaming console during the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Nintendo has extended the lifecycle of its Switch devices with hit titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and the market is eyeing the prospect of a smooth transition to next-generation hardware.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expects to sell 13.5 million Switch units this fiscal year as it tries to squeeze more sales out of its aging device.

Nintendo did not provide further details about the new hardware, saying it would not be revealed at its Nintendo Direct presentation in June.

“Many users will refrain from purchasing the current Switch because they know the new model will be released in 2025,” said Serkan Toto, founder of consultancy Kantan Games.

Last year, Nintendo sold 15.7 million units of the hybrid home portable device, which was launched in March 2017. Nintendo raised its full-year forecast to 15.5 million units in February.

The company has been making incremental changes to its Switch devices, with sales of OLED models increasing year-over-year, even as broader hardware sales continue to decline year-over-year.

Nintendo is expected to have a thin pipeline of successor titles, with titles such as “Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door'' announced later this month and “Luigi's Mansion 2'' in June.

When asked how the market has changed since the release of the Switch, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said, “Game development has become more sophisticated, long-term, and complex.''

Nintendo expects its operating profit to fall by about a quarter to 400 billion yen ($2.6 billion) this year.

The company's shares closed up 2.4% ahead of the earnings release, but are up 5.4% this year after recent declines.

“FY2026 is a very slow time for new hardware launches,” Toto said.

(1 dollar = 154.2700 yen)

