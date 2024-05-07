Apple's latest pride bands and wallpapers are neon-filled





Apple's latest band to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community is the bright, fluorescent Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop, Apple's integrated braided thread band that stretches along the wearer's wrist. The band will be available starting May 22nd in the US and Canada for $99 through Apple retail stores or the company's online store, and will be available in other regions on May 23rd.

The new Pride Band looks less like it was born in the early '90s than last year's Sport Band, but it comes in both 41mm and 45mm sizes and is compatible with Apple Watch Series 4 and later and all versions of the Apple Watch. Compatible with S.E. If you don't have the Braided Solo Loop band yet, you should definitely give it a try. (I didn't have one, but David Pierce of The Verges loved it when he got it in 2022.)

Apple's new Pride band and watch face.Image: Apple

The band will be laser-etched with “PRIDE 2024” written on it. Apple hasn't explicitly stated that the proceeds from these bands will be donated to LGBTQ+ charities, but the company has said it supports several organizations, including ILGA World and the Human Rights Campaign. , Trevor Product, Equality Texas, National Center for Transgender Equality.

If you look closely at Apple's special edition watch band and wallpaper announcements, they usually include hints about when the next version of iOS will be released. For example, the company announced the last Black History Month band a week before its release, and in that announcement said that the accompanying wallpaper would also be released the same week as the band. (Wallpapers and watch faces typically only come with iOS and watchOS updates.)

The company was a little more vague this time around, only saying that Pride wallpapers and watch faces would be coming soon in a software update. So far, the beta version of iOS 17.5 comes with other features like sideloading support for EU users and the ability to keep Find My turned on when sending your iPhone in for repair.

