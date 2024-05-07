Technology and inclusion in central banking





good morning.

We are very excited to welcome you to the second day of the BIS Innovation Summit.

What has brought us here today is a shared conviction that central banks need to innovate. They exist in a world of rapid technological change. Central banks need to learn quickly to understand how technology is changing society. And they have to build the technology themselves. As BIS General Manager Agustón Carstens says, central banks of the future will need to broaden their horizons, work in innovative ways and constantly adapt to respond to a changing world1. That future is already happening.

But how do we get there?

Today, I would like to share how BIS sees the role of diversity and inclusion in enabling central banks to leverage technology to foster innovation and fulfill their missions.

Building a diverse team is the first step. As author Stephen Covey says, “Strength lies in differences, not similarities.” Major central banks focused on investing in innovation are seeking to integrate the skill sets needed to foster an innovative environment. Look around this room and see our bold, technology-driven and talented staff from a wide range of backgrounds, incorporating new areas of expertise into central banking. A career in central banking is no longer just for economists, but also for professionals from a wide range of fields.

At BIS, we also strive to build a diverse team. With a global and professionally diverse workforce, BIS brings together people from a variety of backgrounds and perspectives. We embrace this spirit of innovation throughout our organization, but this can only be achieved by embracing the opportunities offered through diversity.

Gender is one very important aspect of diversity. Women make up 50% of the world's population and we need women's representation in organizations like ours. Research shows that for a group to have a collective impact on an organization's culture, it must represent at least 30% of the workforce. In 2020, we at BIS have set a gender target of 50% for new hires for line managers and senior professionals. The proportion of women is increasing and now 29% of our line managers and 28% of senior professionals are women. We are moving in the right direction, but we need to aim for even better. There is still work to be done.

Our Innovation Hub is another important source of diverse thinking and skills, enabling us to embrace new technologies and foster innovation. The Innovation Hub is a global platform led by BIS where central banks collaborate with each other and other stakeholders. Its staff vary in location, gender, culture, specialty, and professional background. We have eight hub centers around the world. These reflect the perspectives and needs of different central banks. They are home to a team of staff from the BIS, various central banks, academia and the private sector. And the team is multidisciplinary, including data scientists, blockchain experts, economists, supervisors, and lawyers, just to name a few.

But building a diverse team is not enough. Central banks need to ensure that all members of their team feel included. Diversity is meaningless without a culture of inclusion. People need to feel empowered to express their opinions and contribute to the team's success. In the words of diversity and inclusion pioneer Verna Myers, “Diversity is invited to the party, and inclusion is asked to dance.”

I couldn't agree more.

An inclusive environment fosters outside-the-box thinking and innovative ideas, which are central to exploring and advancing new technologies. Inclusive environments also foster resilience. Team members with diverse backgrounds and experiences derive strength from their diversity. They challenge each other to think in unconventional ways. And they respond better to change.

In our efforts to promote inclusion, we at BIS are committed to walking the talk. Let's talk about how we practice inclusion and how it enables us to be more effective.

At BIS, we innovate in close collaboration with central banks, policymakers, regulators, lawyers, the private sector, and all key stakeholders. We use approaches such as design thinking to identify potential opportunity areas for central bank innovation and develop concrete technology-based use cases. We use these techniques to ground ourselves and empathize with our users' needs. Agile methodologies help teams continually rethink and review plans, ensuring that insights and perspectives are incorporated as they emerge.

The diverse backgrounds and perspectives of colleagues across the bank generate insights in research policy feedback loops. BIS combines practical technology experimentation from innovation hubs with cutting-edge research and policy development from economists and experts. Consider payments-related projects such as Nexus and Agor, or his TechSprints run by Innovation Hub. These pioneering projects combine policy work conducted by the BIS Payments and Market Infrastructure Committee, BIS research and analysis work, high-level policy discussions at BIS and other international forums, and close interaction with the private sector. We aim to provide continued synergies. .

This also applies in other fields. When it comes to climate, we at BIS integrate the latest research by economists with knowledge developed by risk experts, banking experts and corporate services experts. We will use the insights we gain to contribute to the work of international organizations such as the G20 and the Network of Central Banks and Supervisors for Greening Financial Systems. We also provide relevant innovative technology solutions from our Innovation Hub. Advances in artificial intelligence may play a catalytic role here in the future. We also work closely with sponsoring bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision to maximize synergies and avoid unnecessary duplication of efforts. Each area brings value individually. Together they become even more relevant and powerful. They enable innovation to become reality. They enable technology to achieve its objectives.

Embracing innovation and developing practical innovative projects can teach us a lot. I would like to share with you three important lessons that we learned through this conference and the activities that have been widely presented at BIS.

First, there is value in diversity. Diverse interdisciplinary teams are a key element of the success of any institution or project.

Examples of innovation hubs include projects Helvetia and Jura. These projects demonstrated the power of tokenization through the potential use of wholesale central bank digital currencies in securities settlement, including on a cross-border basis. As we heard from Thomas Jordan yesterday, the Swiss National Bank is currently promoting Helvetia in the real world. A key reason for the success of these projects was the diverse teams that led them. They worked closely with the private sector and policymakers to understand needs. And they had the courage to embrace cutting-edge innovation and the wisdom to do it in a safe, collaborative, inclusive and open environment. Cooperation with lawyers and regulators was also important. Without the right framework, safe innovation is impossible.

This brings us to our second lesson. In short, psychological safety is key to supporting inclusive environments and fostering innovation.2

It takes a village to cultivate innovative ideas and the critical thinking that goes with them. Everyone, regardless of their background, should feel comfortable voicing their opinions and proposing innovative solutions, especially when it comes to challenging the status quo. For example, in BIS' design thinking workshops, everyone is encouraged to brainstorm and voice their half-baked ideas for others to build on. Economic research encourages external review to avoid groupthink and fosters internal challenge3.

The third and final lesson is to be prepared to respond to and value the changing needs of your team.

Different backgrounds have different needs and preferences. To attract talent, you need to create a workplace that accommodates the needs of all team members. Part of this includes supporting flexible work arrangements. Another is to embrace different ways of working and patterns. Visit her BIS Innovation Hub on the third floor, or her newly renovated communications and IT team on the second floor, and you'll see what I mean. These are open spaces that look more like the home of a tech startup than a central bank.

And we must not forget that we are in competition for talent, especially in the technology field. We need to challenge ourselves to engage and attract groups who may not have previously considered central banking as an attractive career path. This is especially important for historically underrepresented groups. They can be a source of talent for future innovations.

Now, let me conclude.

The theme of this year's BIS Innovation Summit is “Navigating Rapid Innovation.” This provides an opportunity to discuss the opportunities and challenges posed by accelerating technological innovation.

This reminds me of another Stephen Covey quote. “Where you're going is more important than how fast you're going. Instead of always focusing on the urgent, learn to focus on what really matters.”

As we pursue innovation, remember that inclusion improves the quality of our work. Inclusion is important to all of us and benefits all of us as we seek to leverage technology in safe and sustainable ways.

We at BIS will continue to deliver on our promises.

Thank you for your attention. We wish you all the best on your second day of the summit.

