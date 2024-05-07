$280 million redevelopment of Thompson Center underway to become Google's Chicago headquarters





Construction of the James R. Thompson Center comes after building developers officially broke ground on the redevelopment project Monday, saying it will have an incredible impact on the Loop and enhance Chicago's reputation as a technology hub. is in full swing.

Once completed, the building at 100 W. Randolph St. will become Google's Chicago headquarters and house 2,000 employees. The project is expected to be ready for occupancy by his 2026.

The center's renovation comes at a time of broader transformation for the Loop. Mayor Brandon Johnson announced in April that he was seeking $150 million in tax increment funding for four adaptive reuse projects on La Salle Street. The conversion will bring his more than 1,000 new apartments to the city's central business district and bring new uses to mostly vacant office buildings.

Piles of debris litter the atrium of the Thompson Center in the Loop.

Tyler Pasiak Lariviere/Sun-Times

Prime/Capri Interest (PCI), a joint venture between developers Michael Reschke and Quintin Primo III, is undertaking a $280 million build-to-suit redevelopment under an agreement with Google. Google plans to purchase the building once renovations are complete. Prime and Capri said the makeover is akin to a rebuild.

Once the project is complete, Reschke said this single building will help uplift the surrounding area. It not only lifts the building, but also all the people who work, live and visit the area every day.

Mr. Reschke and Mr. Primo were joined by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mr. Johnson, Karen Sauder, head of Google's Chicago operations, as well as other Google executives and city and state officials.

Pritzker told Google leaders that this is an incredible investment in both your future and ours.

PCI will restore and modernize the Thompson Center with new triple glazing on the exterior, a raised portico, a three-story covered terrace, and access to green space.

The Center CTA will stop at Clark Street and Lake Street, where six lines converge, and will remain open during the construction period. Google previously said passengers on these routes can expect a new and improved CTA experience, but it hasn't disclosed what that will look like.

carbon free energy

Pritzker announced in 2022 that the center had struck a deal with Google in a sale that had eluded state governments for decades, according to a news release at the time. The state worked out terms with developer Reschke and sold it to Google for $105 million, then moved its offices from Thompson Center to South LaSalle, a former BMO Harris Bank building. Paid $75 million for 115 Street.

Construction on the 1.2 million square foot center began a month ago with Clark Construction installing equipment on site and installing protective fencing around the building and in the outdoor plaza. On Thursday, construction workers could be seen tearing away part of the building's lower exterior and atrium.

The 38-year-old state building has long attracted mixed reactions. During its existence, three governors wanted the center to be demolished due to its age and high maintenance costs. State officials said the building would cost $17 million a year to operate.

However, high maintenance costs are expected to change with PCI redevelopment efforts. The developer has achieved his LEED Platinum status, the highest level of LEED certification, and is moving the building to be all-electric. The Thompson Center's internal systems will be replaced, along with its heating and cooling systems, to better accommodate Chicago's climate. The new glass façade brings a modern touch and high visibility, and also acts as a means to improve the building's thermal performance.

Our efforts to make the center a green building align with our goal of using carbon-free energy 24/7 by 2030.

With the Thompson Center, we saw an opportunity to revitalize the Loop, removing this iconic building that could have been demolished and instead building the building needed to respectfully manage it in the 21st century. Renovations need to be made, Souder said.

Designed by Chicago architect Helmut Jahn, the building opened in 1985 as the Illinois Center. It became known for its 17-story atrium and 29-foot-tall monument with a standing beast sculpture. The sculpture, nicknamed Snoopy the Blender, was removed last week and will remain at a state facility until it is moved to the Art Institute of Chicago.

The architectural firm that bears the Jahns name is leading the redesign.

Johnson said Google's investment proves Chicago is a globally connected and world-class center of innovation. From 2022 to 2023, his 32 new offices opened in Chicago.

Chicago is the place to be, Johnson said.

Mayor Brandon Johnson (left) and Gov. J.B. Pritzker sign the glass on the Thompson Center siding.

Tyler Pasiak Lariviere/Sun-Times

Quintin Primo III, Founder and Executive Chairman, Capri Investment Group

Tyler Pasiak Lariviere/Sun-Times

Michael Reschke, CEO and Chairman of The Prime Group

Tyler Pasiak Lariviere/Sun-Times

Construction equipment will be parked around the Thompson Center on Monday as workers begin tearing down the facade.

Tyler Pasiak Lariviere/Sun-Times

