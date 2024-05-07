Why Alphabet (Google) will still be a great AI stock in 2024 and beyond





After several years of a bear market, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock returned to all-time highs in 2024. The recent surge comes on the back of a solid financial report for the internet search giant. It seems like they print cash every quarter.

Alphabet could have a significant advantage over its competitors in this new bull market powered by artificial intelligence (AI) computing infrastructure. The company already has one of the world's most powerful installed bases of computing power through its sprawling data centers and communications network. Alphabet stock could continue to be a bargain in his 2024 and beyond as new ways to monetize AI (e.g. via the cloud) are unlocked.

Alphabet has money to spend on AI hardware

In the first quarter of 2024, Alphabet's internet empire reported a 15% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenue to $80.5 billion. That's all well and good, but the real story here is the operating profit margin, which increased from 25% in Q1 2023 to 32% in Q1 2024. As a result, operating income increased by a significant 47% to $25.5 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) soared by %.

What that means for shareholders is a large cash return. Alphabet, which has sought to return surplus cash through share buybacks for years, also announced its first-ever quarterly dividend.

In the first quarter of 2024 alone, there will be $15.7 billion in share buybacks. If you're looking for an equivalent dividend yield, it's about 0.8% of Alphabet's market capitalization.

Additionally, the new quarterly dividend will be $0.20 per share, currently yielding an annualized yield of nearly 0.5%.

In addition to more stock buybacks and dividends, Alphabet is still coughing up enough cash to continue upgrading its vast global data centers. These days, the company can actually think of it as operating two huge computing engines. One is for Google Search and related Google services, including YouTube, which is primarily monetized through advertising. and his second data center network for Google Cloud. Google Cloud and its long list of enterprise customer features remain in high growth mode, contributing $9.57 billion in quarterly revenue (up 28% year-over-year) in the first quarter and operating margins reaching 9.4%. (up from just 2.6% in the previous quarter).

These data center upgrades don't come cheap. This includes not only purchasing AI systems from Nvidia, but also Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) from Alphabet's long-standing joint development project with Broadcom. These semiconductor and AI system purchases are recorded as capital expenditures (CapEx). Google's total capital spending nearly doubled to $12 billion in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

story continues

But then again, the Google empire is printing tons of cash to cover its bills. In addition, he is left with a mind-boggling amount of cash and short-term investments of $108 billion and an additional long-term investment of $34 billion, but his debt is offset by just $13.2 billion.

The Google Advantage — Just getting started?

All of this gives Alphabet an incredibly strong installed base of computing power, cash reserves and impressive quarterly free cash flow that allow the company to continue investing to maintain its lead. It shows that you have it.

GOOG free cash flow chart

Alphabet has a clear advantage in a market where AI competition is heating up and investors are looking for guaranteed returns from AI developments.

After last quarter's update, the stock trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22. This isn't a cheap stock, but it could still be expensive considering Alphabet's ability to invest in data center computing and turn it into higher returns. A great addition to your long-term portfolio.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before buying Alphabet stock, consider the following:

Motley Fool Stock Advisor's team of analysts identified the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, and Alphabet wasn't one of them. These 10 stocks have the potential to generate impressive returns over the next few years.

Consider when Nvidia created this list on April 15, 2005… If you invested $1,000 at the time of recommendation, you would have earned $544,015. *

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-understand blueprint for success, including guidance on portfolio construction, regular updates from analysts, and two new stocks each month. Stock Advisor services have increased S&P 500 returns more than 4x since 2002*.

See 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 6, 2024

Alphabet executive Suzanne Frye is a member of the Motley Fools board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions at Alphabet, Broadcom, and his Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

“Why Alphabet (Google) is still a great AI stock in 2024 and beyond” was originally published by The Motley Fool.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-alphabet-google-still-great-223000199.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos