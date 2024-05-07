Amazon launches service in South Africa





Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon.co.za, offering a new online shopping experience for South African customers. Available by downloading the Amazon Shopping app or visiting www.amazon.co.za on your desktop or mobile browser, customers can discover from his selection of local and international brands across 20 product categories. Now you can shop around and take advantage of great prices. Enjoy same-day and next-day delivery.

For items shipped by Amazon, your first order will receive free shipping, and subsequent orders over 500 runs (approximately $27) will also receive free shipping. Customers also receive status updates through his WhatsApp, so they can track their orders every step of the way. To further ensure a convenient and reliable shopping experience, Amazon.co.za offers hassle-free returns within 30 days with convenient options such as home pickup and self-drop . Additionally, customer support is provided via phone, email, and live chat.

We are excited to launch Amazon.co.za with thousands of independent sellers in South Africa. “We offer our customers great value by offering a wide selection of products, including international and local products, and a convenient shipping experience,” said Robert Cohen, Amazon's Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa. . A free shopping experience, fast and reliable shipping, access to 3,000 pick-up points, 24/7 customer support, and easy returns. Free shipping on your first order.

Robert Cohen, Amazon's managing director for sub-Saharan Africa, said:

Amazon.co.za offers a wide range of products across categories such as consumer electronics, sporting goods, toys, household goods and small kitchen appliances, including international brands such as Apple, Sony, HP, LEGO, Chicco, Maybelline, Pampers and Neutrogena. We have a wide range of products. , Johnsons. The store will also feature popular local brands from independent South African distributors such as Amanda Jayne, King Kong Leather, Masodi and Tiger Lily.

Amazon is also partnering with South African non-profit organization goGOGOgo to offer customers the opportunity to pack eligible items into handmade gift bags. Based in Johannesburg and with projects across South Africa, goGOGOgo is dedicated to building the capabilities, skills and knowledge of grandmothers, locally known as his GOGOs. Made from recycled plastic and hand-stitched, these gift bags directly support local businesses and GOGO's income-generating opportunities for parenting. More than 4 million children in South Africa are being cared for by her GOGO, and this project contributes to improving life outcomes for these families.

Jane Simmons, Founder of goGOGOgo, said: “Partnering with Amazon expands our reach and expands our reach to improve positive life opportunities and health outcomes for GOGO and the children they often raise in difficult circumstances. I am grateful for this wonderful opportunity to have a meaningful impact on advancement.” Through this partnership, Amazon recognizes the importance of our cause in supporting these extraordinary women who play an important role within families and communities across South Africa.

New opportunities for local businesses

More than 60% of the products sold in Amazon stores around the world come from independent sellers, most of whom are small and medium-sized businesses, offering a huge selection, competitive prices, and great convenience for shoppers. We offer sex. As part of our commitment to connect customers with businesses across the country, Amazon.co.za empowers independent sellers to quickly launch, grow, and leverage the innovative features, valuable tools, and educational content that Amazon has to offer. , providing opportunities for expansion.

The heartbeat of our small businesses measures the health of our nation's economy. If they are revitalized, the country is growing. Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, South Africa's Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, said: “We welcome companies that provide opportunities for local sellers and entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. I hope that we will be able to provide such opportunities, and I look forward to the future.” It's about working together to unlock these opportunities. This will contribute to the government's aim to create jobs and repair the legacy of poverty and inequality. This is the heartbeat sound we want to hear.

Launching an Amazon.co.za store with thousands of independent sellers, customers can choose from a variety of local brands, including Nomakade, a local company offering organic hair care products. Nomakade Founder and CEO Nomah Diko said, “With products uniquely formulated for African coiled hair, we celebrate the natural, flexible elegance of natural hair and create confidence. I want to inspire self-love.” Nomakade has relied on word of mouth for its success and is looking forward to bringing more South Africans to Amazon.

Businesses of all sizes in South Africa can sell products to customers in the country through Amazon. The company provides independent sellers with easy onboarding tools, payment processing solutions, and access to promotional features to help customers find them, as well as reporting and analytics to improve sales. Masu.

Building strong relationships with South African brands and businesses, large and small, is very important to us. We want Amazon.co.za to be a place where we can reach millions of customers, says Cohen. Today is just the beginning for Amazon.co.za. We continue to improve and enhance the shopping experience to serve our customers and merchants across South Africa.

Experience Amazon.co.za on both desktop and mobile browsers or download the Amazon Shopping app.

