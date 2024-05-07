Google powers enterprise SecOps services with Gemini





The RSA Conference will be held in San Francisco from May 6th to 9th, drawing cybersecurity professionals from around the world. This year's conference is filled with conversations about generative AI. How to use generative AI to protect against attacks, and how to protect generative AI itself.

We've compiled RSA's enterprise business technology news most relevant to IT and technology decision makers. This article will be updated across RSA with additional technology news highlights.

Google uses Gemini AI to update Google security operations and more

Google is combining the security capabilities of information security company Mandiant and malware scanner VirusTotal with Gemini AI and Google's own user and device footprint to offer a new service called Google Threat Intelligence. It will be available starting May 6th wherever Google Cloud Security is distributed. Google Threat Intelligence uses Gemini AI to provide a top-down view of security data and competes with Microsoft's Copilot for Security.

Additionally, Google announced:

New curated detections for Google Security Operations. It's designed to reduce manual processes and suggest findings relevant to the broader Google Cloud, and has been updated to include recently detected threats. Mandiant's AI consulting services can red team both your organization's AI defenses and how AI could compromise your organization's security. A new service leveraging Gemini's security.Must-read Security Scope Microsoft Powers Copilot for Security, Defender XDR, Sentinel, Purview

As part of RSA, Microsoft announced a variety of new tools and features in its security solutions portal, Microsoft Defender XDR. Security researchers using Defender XDR can now:

See insider risk information. Native operational technology protection allows you to manage vulnerabilities in OT and industrial technology control systems directly with Defender XDR. Leverage new tools powered by AI to thwart compromised users, including when attackers compromise individual accounts using leaked credentials, credential stuffing, or guessing. Microsoft Purview can now identify vulnerable AI touchpoints

AI Hub is now available in preview on Purview. AI Hub reveals what sensitive data may be shared with AI applications like Microsoft Copilot and highlights potential risks. The AI ​​hub also highlights whether AI deployments comply with key regulations and standards such as EU AI law and the NIST AI Risk Management Framework.

Sentinel SOC optimization suggests cost reduction measures and more

Microsoft Sentinel now includes SOC optimization capabilities that guide security professionals through controlling costs, increasing the value of data, and strengthening defenses.

Integration added to Microsoft's Copilot for Security AI assistant

Microsoft Copilot for Security now integrates with Purview, Azure Firewall, Azure Web Application Firewall, and some new partner plugins.

IBM and AWS study: Unpredictable risks of generative AI worry executives

During RSA, IBM and AWS released a report on how executives are thinking about the security of generative AI. The report found that less than a quarter (24%) of respondents say they include security as part of their generative AI projects, perhaps as businesses securing AI projects become more mainstream. This may indicate that hyperscalers have a niche that they can enter.

Most respondents are concerned about the security implications of generative AI, with 51% concerned about unpredictable risks and new security vulnerabilities, and 47% worried about new I answered that I am wary of such attacks. IBM proposed a framework for securing generative AI as a solution, released in January 2024.

Risk and governance frameworks are key to ensuring the security of the generative AI, IBM, and AWS covered in the report. Additionally, IBM is extending X-Force Red's testing services to AI, including generative AI applications, MLSecOps pipelines, and AI models.

See: Adobe Firefly Open Season and Content Eligibility for Select Bug Bounty Hunters. (Tech Republic)

McAfee Deepfake Defender flags fake videos

McAfee has partnered with Intel to detect misinformation and deepfakes as Intel enables Core Ultra PCs with onboard AI. McAfee Deepfake Detector uses neural processing units (also known as AI accelerators) to flag photorealistic videos generated by AI.

Deepfake Detector was first unveiled at CES in January. In his RSA on May 6th, McAfee detailed that Deepfake Detector will soon launch in English and expand to other languages.

Proofpoint adds AI screening to email security products

At RSA, Proofpoint announced two new email security services.

Pre-delivery semantic analysis. Detect social engineering emails based on large-scale language models and stop email fraud and malicious links before they reach your Microsoft 365 or Google Workplace inbox. Adaptive Email Security is an integrated cloud email security solution that automatically isolates and accounts for behavioral anomalies in high-value targets.

Both of these email security services will be available starting May 6th. Adaptive Email Security is available only on a rolling basis to select customers who already have a standard email security package and have identified high-risk employees.

Cisco and Splunk extend Cisco Hypershield

At RSA on May 6, Cisco announced one of the first results of its March acquisition of Splunk. Cisco has added two of his capabilities to its Cisco Hypershield data center and cloud security product, allowing you to:

Detect and block attacks from unknown vulnerabilities in your runtime workload environment. Isolate suspicious workloads.

Cisco also announced that Cisco Identity Intelligence AI analytics is now available on the Cisco Duo security platform, adding specific tools to capture identity-based attacks.

Splunk on May 6 announced a new asset and risk intelligence solution called “Asset and Risk Intelligence.” Splunk Asset and Risk Intelligence is currently in early access.

TechRepublic covers RSA remotely.

