Ford Mustang is American

A 1967 Mustang fastback on display in the infield of Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina is a favorite destination for Angela Dubikin and her family. Among the crowd of hundreds of Ford She Mustangs, including countless special models and vintage, gathered to celebrate the iconic pony car's 60th anniversary, her 2017 Ford She Mustang GT stands out. Masu.

Custom magenta accents offset the stock Grabber Blue paint scheme. The license plate bracket is also magenta. It was a gift from her youngest son, a former U.S. Army soldier.

We raised three sons, and I told them I needed pink in my life to remind me that I was still a girl, says Dubikin. I started designing cars when my youngest son bought me a license plate holder.

There's also an American flag graphic adorning the side of the car. It's reflective, so people passing by can see it in the stars and stripes. This part is important to her because America is important to her.

She rolls up her sleeve and points to the tattoo on her forearm. This is also an American flag, but here it is intertwined with the Swedish flag and her 1928 number. My father came here from Sweden in 1928 to build a better life. she says wistfully.

If this isn't America, then what is?

Dubikin made the 300-mile trek from Virginia Beach, Va., on a recent weekend to join thousands of Mustang owners and fans in one of America's speed havens. Past car shows.

Angela Duvikin and her 2017 Mustang GT at Charlotte Motor Speedway on April 17th. Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Mustang's debut at the 1964 New York World's Fair. To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2014, Ford disassembled a 2015 Mustang and reassembled it piece by piece at an observation deck in the Empire State. building. Filled with glitz and glamor, the event was for media and promotional personnel, as well as a few lucky guests. Held in the heart of NASCAR country, this event is for the fans.

The Mustang is sold in 85 countries, but at its core, the Ford Mustang is American.

The modified Ford Mustang has been competing in the NASCAR series since 2011. (This season, the new Dark Horse, one of his more powerful versions of the seventh-generation Mustang, is the weapon of choice for Ford teams competing in the Cup Series). )

Earlier in the day, Ford announced that a new Mustang Experience Center will open at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2025. The center will incorporate track-driving activities led by instructors from the Ford Performance Racing School, as well as opportunities for fans to purchase Mustang equipment and spend time with friends. Pony car enthusiast.

A Mustang with an American flag under the hood. Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

With seven Mustangs under his belt, Dubikin and his family are no strangers to Mustang gatherings, car shows and competitions. The results were hit or miss for Doubikin. “I was going to shows with an EcoBoost,” she said of the Mustang, which was introduced in 2015 and has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. The judges said they would never give Ecoboost a trophy. I said, “Okay, let me get you something bigger.'' So I got the GT.

This is America too.

On the main stage, a stone's throw from Duvikins' lawn chair and her GT, the announcer invites the audience to watch the entire lineup with the bold claim, “There's never been a better time to be a Mustang fan.” I encourage you to do so. But that's not an exaggeration. There are currently 15 new models to choose from, depending on your level of trim, body style and how you count special editions.

Its lineup ranges from the sometimes maligned EcoBoost to the GT, from the Dark Horse to the all-electric Mach-E. There's also a pair of race cars available for purchase, the Mustang GT3 and GT4, and the upcoming Mustang GTD. Developed in partnership with Canadian engineering firm Multimatic, the GTD arrives in true supercar specs, including a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine expected to produce 800 horsepower. Online orders are currently being accepted. The car will cost approximately $325,000.

Mustangs are lined up in a row in front of the stands. Mark Hacking/The Globe and Mail

The Mustang GTD is American, but has Canadian ties.

The latest addition to the Mustang fleet is the 60th Anniversary Package, which was also announced earlier in the day. Limited to just 1,965 units, it's based on a GT coupe or convertible and features exclusive badging, retro-inspired 20-inch wheels, and one of three classic exterior paint schemes.

If you're an enthusiast like Doubikin, you probably only have two questions. What would his 60th anniversary package look like, with magenta accents and a reflective American flag? And what would the judges think? If she thinks this Mustang is special, it probably represents a continuation of a love that goes back a long way.

We have two 67s, two 78s, and a 2011 California Special. I own a GT and my husband owns a GT 500. I've always liked the shape and sound of the Mustang. The car is symbolic.

The author was a guest of an automobile manufacturer. Content was not subject to approval.

