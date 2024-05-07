Google simplifies setting up two-factor authentication (more important than ever)





May 7, 2024Newsroom Online Security/Data Breach

Google announced Monday that it will simplify the process of enabling two-factor authentication (2FA) for users with personal and Workspace accounts.

Also known as two-step verification (2SV), it is intended to add an extra layer of security to your account to prevent takeover attacks if your password is stolen.

The new changes require you to add a second stage method, such as an authenticator app or hardware security key, before enabling 2FA, eliminating the need to use less secure SMS-based authentication.

“This is especially useful for organizations that use Google Authenticator (or other comparable time-based one-time password (TOTP) apps),” the company said. “Previously, a user had to enable her 2SV using a phone number before adding an authenticator.”

Users with hardware security keys have two options: registering FIDO1 credentials with the hardware key or assigning a passkey (FIDO2 credentials).

Google says Workspace accounts may still be prompted for a password along with a passkey if the “Allow users to use a passkey to skip password when signing in” administrative policy is turned off. I am careful about that.

In another notable update, users who choose to turn off 2FA from their account settings will no longer have their registered second step automatically removed.

“When an admin turns off 2SV for a user via the Admin console or Admin SDK, the second element will be removed as before to ensure the user's offboarding workflow is not affected,” Google says. Stated.

The development comes after the search giant announced that more than 400 million Google accounts began using passkeys for passwordless authentication over the past year.

Modern authentication methods and standards like FIDO2 rely on cryptographic keys generated by and linked to smartphones and computers to authenticate users, rather than passwords that are easily stolen by credential harvesting or stealing malware. is designed to protect against phishing and session hijacking attacks.

However, new research from Silverfort shows that FIDO2 can be circumvented by attackers launching man-in-the-middle (AitM) attacks that allow them to hijack user sessions for applications that use single sign-on (SSO) solutions like Microsoft Entra. It turns out. ID, PingFederate, Yubico.

“A successful MitM attack exposes the entire content of the authentication process requests and responses,” said security researcher Dor Segal.

“Once authentication is complete, an adversary can capture the generated state cookie and hijack the session from the victim. Simply put, there is no validation by the application after authentication.”

This attack is possible because most applications do not protect session tokens created after successful authentication, allowing an attacker to gain unauthorized access.

Additionally, no validation is performed on the device that requested the session, so the cookie can be used on any device until it expires. This allows an AitM attack to obtain cookies and bypass the authentication step.

To ensure that authenticated sessions are used only by clients, employ a technique called token binding that allows applications and services to cryptographically bind security tokens to the Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol layer. We recommend that you do so.

While token binding is limited to Microsoft Edge, Google last month announced a new feature in Chrome called Device Bound Session Credentials (DBSC) to protect users from session cookie theft and hijacking attacks.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow us on Twitter  and LinkedIn to read more exclusive content from us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehackernews.com/2024/05/google-simplifies-2-factor.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos