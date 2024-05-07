Technology leaders highlight collaboration between industry, academia, and government at NextG Symposium – Princeton Engineering





Telecommunications and semiconductor industry leaders will gather with academic researchers and government officials on May 1 at Princeton University's second annual NextG Symposium to discuss the future of networking, including wireless communications, backbone networks, and cloud networking technologies. We talked.

More than 100 people from about 30 organizations participated. Executives from AT&T, Ericsson, Intel, NEC, Nokia, and Samsung, as well as representatives from the National Science Foundation, gave keynote speeches and participated in panel discussions. Topics ranged from AI and augmented reality to expanding the communications spectrum and addressing technological barriers to innovation.

Andrea Goldsmith, dean of Princeton's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, said she believes this is the most exciting time for wireless technology as we drive the next generation. He said advancing the frontiers of this field will require deep engagement not only with technology but also with policy across academia, industry and government. Goldsmith began his research into wireless communications in the mid-1980s and developed some of the key features that enabled his Wi-Fi and cellular communications to be fast and reliable, now deeply integrated into everyday life. pioneered innovation.

Misha Doerer, center, delivered the keynote address, discussing the important role of academia in technological advancement over the past few decades.

Misha Dorer, vice president of emerging technologies at Ericsson, said in her keynote speech that not all academic research leads to concrete products, but fundamental research conducted by academic researchers decades ago He said he has been responsible for many of the advances of the past 20 years. . We are here, he said, because you were there and provided us with the intellectual firepower we needed.

Goldsmith organized the symposium with NextG co-directors Kaushik Sengupta, professor of electrical and computer engineering, and Yasaman Ghasempur, assistant professor of electrical and computer engineering.

During the afternoon poster session, 25 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers presented their research findings to industry leaders and fellow academics. Posters were judged by industry stakeholders and awarded a series of awards based on the importance of the research and potential for real-world impact. Graduate student Joshua Lederman and postdoctoral researcher Subhajit Karmakar tied for first place. Lederman's research looked at processing optical signals for computing, and Karmakar's research looked at high-speed wireless food sensing systems. Sayeri Lala and Malinda Huang shared her second place for their work on interpretable neural networks. Emir Ali and Jonathan Zhou took his third place for their work on AI-enabled circuits and antennas.

Peter Vetter, president of Nokia Bell, speaks with Professor Felix Heide and graduate student Zheng Shi, who is researching computational optics.

The NextG initiative has a unique value proposition for industry compared to other university wireless affiliate programs. In addition to participating in NextG's symposiums, workshops, and distinguished speaker series, industry members are invited to engage in industry-academia-government partnerships to develop policy papers and conferences, and pursue funding and advocacy opportunities. and have the opportunity to participate in our annual closed lectures. A CEO roundtable discussing technology and policy disruption. In his opening remarks, Mr. Ghasempoor outlined the value proposition and spoke about the success of the industry-university collaborations organized at Princeton since the November 2023 kickoff. Recruiting graduate students is another major benefit for industry partners in the NextG initiative. “This program makes it easier for companies to support specific projects led by Princeton researchers and to host live and virtual recruiting events for undergraduate and graduate students,” Gersenpoor said. said.

This year's symposium featured extensive discussion on the future of wireless communications and networking. The role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the design, deployment, and operation of future networks is frequently discussed, as is the need to balance the exciting possibilities of the technological frontier with the harsh realities of product adoption and profitability. did.

Yasaman Ghasempour (right) led the first panel discussion of the day, which featured (from right) Charlie Zhang, senior vice president of Samsung Research America. Chris White, President of NEC America. Rob Soni, AT&T Vice President of Wireless Access Technology. and Steve Pappa, CEO of Parallel Wireless.

What's difficult to implement doesn't necessarily mean it's commercially important, says Chris White, president of NEC America. He noted that while the research is currently pushing the frontiers of what is possible with wireless sensing and communications, it can be very difficult to roll it out to consumers.

It was the kind of moment the symposium was designed to bring together visionary technology research cultivated in academic laboratories and rigorous commercial concerns.

Kaushik Sengupta.

In addition to Dorer, the conference also featured a keynote speech by Peter Vetter, director of core research at Nokia's Bell Labs. Sachin Katti, Intel Senior Vice President. and Thyaga Nandagopal, Director of Technology, Innovation and Partnerships at the National Science Foundation.

Welcoming industry partners to the symposium, Sengupta said that while Princeton University is known for its extensive research, particularly in the areas of information processing and wireless communications, the NextG initiative will bring the school's research more closely together with its real-world impact. He said this is an opportunity to collaborate. Mr. Sengupta said that we want to engage in basic research that has the potential for translation.

