Limerick start-up Mavarik raises $1.3 million to boost international expansion Irish Times





Limerick-based AI startup Maverick has raised $1.3 million in funding to support its international expansion plans.

The funding round was led by ACT Venture Capital, with participation from private investors. This is the first time the company has raised funds, having previously raised mainly through its own funds. Late last year, he also won 100,000 in funding as part of the InterTrade Seedcorn competition.

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Paul Burns and Cohen Jasper, this software company aims to help manufacturers become more sustainable and efficient. We build technology products for manufacturers that enable them to track how sustainability data moves through their business activities, with a primary focus on carbon and energy. The software platform provides detailed data and AI insights that enable accurate sustainability decisions. The company is building AI analysts for the factory floor and recently began expanding into Germany.

The funding will be used to further develop the product and expand the Mavariks team from its current seven to 12 people by the end of July, and in addition to marketing roles, the company will also be recruiting for technical roles such as developers and data scientists. It's planned.

Dr Burns said Ireland as a whole had a very good talent pool. The hardest part is getting people who have the technical skills and personality traits that align with us, but who are ready to face the startup competition.

Cohen highlighted the opportunities at the company, which outweigh the high salaries offered by multinational companies, many of which have cut jobs in the past two years as the technology sector cools.

I think the opportunities for development will be even greater because you will be exposed to business areas that multinational companies would not be able to access. If you are successful, you will have a clear path to senior roles within the company as we grow.

Dr Burns says much of the focus on sustainability is being driven by regulation, but the more traditional motive of increasing profitability is also coming into play. The reality is that for manufacturers, when they're on the coal mine site, it has to make economic sense to actually mass-adopt, he said.

