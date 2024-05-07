KPMG Private Global Technology Innovator





application

Q: How do I enter the contest?

A: To participate in the contest, you must complete your company's online application form before the finals application deadline in your country.

Q: Who can apply?

A: Any technology entrepreneur who has been in business for less than five years and is registered and based in a country/region/jurisdiction participating in the competition is eligible to apply. Applicants must have innovative and proven technology, a robust business model, the ability to demonstrate activity traction, and the potential to scale up. All entrants entering the Contest on behalf of the Company must reside in the country/region/jurisdiction in which they are entering and be at least 18 years of age. KPMG employees and contractors are prohibited from participating in the Contest.

Q: When can I apply?

A: KPMG India is inviting applications for GTIC 2024 from May 7 to July 8, 2024.

Q: Is there a limit to the number of entries?

A: There is no limit to the number of companies that can apply during the application period, but each company is limited to one application.

Q: What information do I need to provide?

A: If you want to apply, you will need the following:

Company details (name, address, company registration number, contact details) Details of the CEO, founders and management team A brief description of the company, business model, media coverage and proprietary technology (up to 200 words) Sources raised to date Funding details, 2023 sales and 2024 forecasts High resolution image of company logo

Selection criteria

Q: How do I know if my company qualifies?

A: We aim to be as inclusive as possible. Whether your company is a pure-play technology company, a technology-enabled company, technology-driven or technology-driven, we want to hear about your growth ambitions.

Q: At what stage should my company be considered?

A: We look for companies that are less than five years old and have a viable product or service.

pitching

Q: What is the pitching format?

A: Each company will have approximately 5 minutes total to present and answer questions from the judging panel. All presentations must be in Microsoft PowerPoint or PDF file format. A detailed pack outlining the requirements will be shared with shortlisted companies if required.

Q: What are the screening criteria?

A: Each pitching competition is judged by a panel of industry and KPMG experts. All applications are scored based on six equally weighted criteria. The criteria are disruption and innovation, market potential, customer adoption, market traction and marketing, long-term potential, and pitch quality. The panel's decision is final.

winner

Q: What does the winner get?

A: Country/region winners will receive exposure and recognition through local media coverage and our corporate channels. Country/region winners will also be nominated as finalists for the Global Tech Innovator competition in November 2024.

Finalists will receive standard class airfare, travel and hotel accommodations to the finals.

Prizes cannot be substituted for cash or other substitutes.

Q: When and how will winners be notified?

A: Country/region winners will be notified on the day of the finals. Winners will also be featured in the KPMG Winners Report. Global Tech Innovator winners will be announced in person and virtually on stage in November 2024.

Further information

Q: How much does it cost to participate?

A: There is no cost to participate in the contest, but all costs associated with participating in the semi-finals and national finals, if held in-person, must be borne by the participants themselves. In the global final, KPMG International will cover the standard class airfare, transportation and accommodation expenses of one member from among the finalist companies who will be invited to present in November.

Q: Is there any advertising effect?

A: KPMG Private Enterprise will be working with various partners to promote PitchHeat throughout the competition. By entering the competition, you agree that the personal information you provide during your entry may be held by KPMG International and used to administer the competition.

If you are a contest winner, you agree that we may use your name, image, and Company branding to announce the contest winner and for other reasonable related promotional and marketing purposes. You agree to do so.

Q: Can I receive feedback on my application?

A: Unsuccessful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of entries received, we are unable to provide detailed feedback to each unsuccessful applicant.

We value the time and effort you put into each submission and appreciate your participation.

Q: Who can I contact for more information?

A: For more information, please email [email protected].

