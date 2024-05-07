Google SGE impact on organic traffic broken down by industry [Data Study]





We analyzed 500,000 queries to find patterns and triggers that enabled SGE results.

We started researching SGE in June 2023 and have conducted bi-weekly scraping of 100,000 to 500,000 keywords along with data analysis by our R&D team.

This data provides a detailed study of SGE development and ranking factors.

While industry is not the only factor that influences whether generated AI appears on search results pages, industry topics are the strongest of all the factors we measured.

Google's Search Generative Experience (SGE) may not appear for every user query, but deploying SGE will have different impacts on organic traffic acquisition depending on the industry your business operates in .

Let's start with the statistics and their results.

Image from author, April 2024

As you can see above, it varies greatly depending on the industry. This is an important data point when starting your SGE optimization efforts.

Most industries seem to be in the 80-90% range, but the Finance industry is a notable outlier, with SGE coverage of 47% compared to the Beauty industry, which has query coverage of 94%.

Before we get into some of the more interesting findings from our research, I'd like to pause for a moment to address the elephant in the room: Google SGE and YMYL & EEAT.

Google SGE, EDGE, EEAT

Google started raising its standards for websites about a decade ago, and its guidelines for so-called “Your Money, Your Life” (YMYL) content have become stricter over the years.

The two industries with the lowest Google SGE coverage fall into that category: healthcare and finance. But what was shocking to me was that health-related queries had almost 80% coverage, despite being one of the least covered categories.

Google SGE provides AI-generated answers to queries such as: [cure for cancer].

Screenshot from search [cure for cancer], Google April 2024 Not only is Google SGE using AI to cover YMYL queries, our research suggests that Google's AI search results will appear more frequently in the future. Google SGE will cover more queries in the future

Google SGE's initial research as of July 1, 2023 reveals that the finance/investment sector is only 22% covered. A check in April 2024 found that the same group of queries had 47% coverage.

We've been tracking Google's SGE coverage since its inception and have observed Google's efforts to expand SGE coverage each month.

Based on these trends, my prediction is that as soon as Google collects more data, we'll see more Google SGE results, less chance of AI hallucinations, and more reliably high-quality results. will be obtained.

Understand the Generate button and how to use it to prioritize SGE optimizations

If you've been using Google SGE for a while, you've probably seen this button many times. In some cases, Google displays a “Generate” button instead of displaying Google SGE results by default.

Screenshot of search by Gyazo.com [trek road bike], Google April 2024 We looked at the ratio of default Google SGE layouts to layouts that display the generate button and found that this ratio varied across the industries we analyzed. How often is Google SGE the default HIS SERP view?

The ratio of auto-generated Google SGE to Google SGE using the generate button will vary depending on your industry. The graph below shows the rate for a set of queries.

Why is this important? Auto-generated Google SGE results require no action on your part to cover the entire viewport on both mobile and desktop. Based on this SGE behavior, I expect automatically generated SGE views to disrupt the search experience and effectively push down the “traditional” Google SERPs. 905 pixels below to be exact (the average height of Google SGE responses in our study).

Image from author, April 2024

Health was a surprising outlier, with 68% of queries automatically returning Google SGE and only 9% showing a generate button.

In Hotels and Entertainment, on the other hand, only 4% to 6% of Google SGE pages are auto-generated, and 77% of Google SGE queries result in generate buttons for each of these industries.

The impact of Google SGE depends on multiple metrics, one of which is SGE coverage.

However, you can assume that queries that include auto-generated AI responses will be affected sooner than queries that return generate buttons.

Let's take a look at how you can use this data to prepare your business for this change.

data over time

Since last June, we have been tracking manually and automatically generated rations for various queries. Rations changed as follows:

June 2023: 58% (automatic) – 13% (manual). November 2023: 48% – 31%. March 2024: 46% – 27%. How will we use this data?

Estimate the impact of Google SGE on your brand

Prioritization is key to estimating the impact of Google SGE on your brand.

Looking at the data above, the healthcare industry will be affected earlier than other industries in the list, as users will automatically see Google SGE responses.

Hotel, entertainment, real estate, and food industries require more preparation time and 4-12% of queries automatically return Google SGE.

Action point #1

Collect Google SGE data for queries that cover 80-90% of search volume (you can use ZipTie.dev's free demo to perform a bulk check of Google SGE coverage). What percentage of your traffic and queries come from queries that return automatically generated Google SGEs versus queries that return manually generated SGEs? Are there any patterns between these two groups?

Query-based Google SGE impact and prioritization

SEO teams around the world are transitioning their efforts to encompass Google SGE optimization.

Research shows that Google SGE automatically covers more queries, so if you separate your queries into auto-generated and post-click generated queries, you can focus on auto-generated Google SGE queries first. You can track the ratio.

Action point #2

After splitting the queries into two buckets (auto-generated SGE and manually-generated SGE), focus on optimizing the queries in the auto-generated bucket. Track Google SGE coverage in manually generated buckets (over time, Google will show more auto-generated SGE SERPs).

Once you have a clear view of your query and understand how SGE will impact your brand, it's time to explore the sources.

Spoiler alert: The number of Google SGE sources also varies by industry.

SGE sources and why hotels receive up to 40% fewer SGE clicks than other industries

You can only get organic traffic from Google SGE when users click on the source of AI-generated content. Here's where it gets interesting. Depending on the industry you're in, the number of sources can vary from three to five.

This 40% to 50% difference makes Google SGE optimization more difficult, especially in the finance and hotel sectors, where Google SGE displays an average of about 3 sources per query.

The data below shows the average number of Google SGE sources cited on search engine results pages.

Interestingly, some queries do not return a source (Google generates answers based on an internal database).

Image from author, April 2024

SGE results with fewer content sources mentioned have a higher average CTR (click-through rate) and are therefore more likely to generate traffic. At the same time, space constraints make optimizing these queries even more difficult.

This makes tracking and strategies for queries that use a limited number of sources a bit more complicated.

Google SGE does not show source for 5% of queries

According to our research, 5% of queries return Google SGE results without citing external sources. This topic is one of the most interesting in our research, and also very complex, because Google risks taking over a large amount of traffic, but also because Google This is also because they seem to use different logic for zero-source SGE versus zero-source SGE. . We are still checking and experimenting. However, to understand this feature, you need to track it over time and identify more queries sent to your zero-source bucket. We will keep you informed.

Carousel ranking – top left

We're all used to aiming for the top of the SERPs. Google SGE results with more than two sources come with a new challenge for us SEO experts: horizontal scrolling.

Being in the first three sources (counting from left to right) means the URL is displayed horizontally without scrolling, leading to better CTR and more impressions.

action point

Tracks the number of SGE sources for all queries. Prioritize SGE optimization efforts for queries with the least amount of sources (higher return from higher CTR). For queries with 4 or more sources, track carousel position and aim to be in the top 3 sources to increase visibility and increase CTR. Google SGE sources and traditional rankings

Google SGE operates on a completely new algorithm, so your current rankings will not translate 1:1 to Google SGE.

Surprisingly, these data points are completely different when analyzed by industry.

Image from author, April 2024 Industry Winners

While analyzing our research, we found that Google SGE seems to prioritize a few specific domains by industry. Often, the main factor driving these outliers was lean technology combined with a content structure focused on answering queries in a concise and clear way.

final thoughts

With Bing rapidly becoming less of a search engine and more of a co-pilot, and Jeff Bezos threatening Google's Perplexity, the SEO industry must adapt to this unprecedented pace.

I believe that getting through this change without being overwhelmed or confused is only possible with the right optics and wisely chosen battles.

We hope the data shared in this article will help you prioritize and make better strategic decisions. In the coming months, we will be sharing further insights into each area on SEJ.

If you have anything else you would like to know or understand about how Google SGE is reshaping organic search, please contact me. We will do our best to get you the data you need to help the industry during this period of transition and change.

Enjoy your optimization!

Other resources:

Featured image: BestForBest/Shutterstock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/google-sge-organic-traffic-impact-divided-by-verticals/514800/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

