Renovation of Thompson Center into Google's Chicago headquarters begins





DOWNTOWN Construction is officially underway to transform the Thompson Center into Google offices, as officials gathered Monday to commemorate the renovation of the former state government building.

Google announced in July 2022 that it would acquire the Thompson Center, purchasing the renovated building by Prime Group and Capri Investment Group for $105 million.

Demolition of the building's exterior began Friday as Google plans to turn the Helmut Jahn-designed building into its new Chicago headquarters, hiring up to 1,000 people at the famous complex.

A permit issued last October allowed Google to remove the metal and glass siding that covered the building's exterior and atrium, according to the Sun-Times Lee Bay newspaper. Instead, the building will be given a more opaque glass facade than its predecessor, according to renderings released by Google in December.

The company said it plans to keep the atrium open to the public and redesign the covered portico at the base of the building, including additional opportunities for restaurants, retail and “seasonal activation” of the plaza. Stated.

Google rendering of the Thompson Center redevelopment plan. Credit: Google

On Monday, state and local leaders signed off on part of the Thompson Center's removed facade during a ceremony marking the start of renovation work.

“Chicago is truly, truly the greatest city in the world,” Mayor Brandon Johnson said at a news conference Monday. “Google's investment in our city's downtown will affirm what we already know. But this will ensure that both employers and employees can actually grow. It also proves what that means.”

The Thompson Center was designed by noted postmodern architect Jahn and opened in 1985 as the Illinois Center. The building used to be used by government agencies, but has suffered from expensive infrastructure issues over the years and was subject to several attempts to sell before a redevelopment deal was signed in 2022.

As part of the agreement, the state will receive $30 million in cash for the Thompson Center and relocate state employees to a renovated building at 115 South La Salle Street.

“This project will allow the state government to meet our goals and put this land in the hands of private companies, bringing jobs and revitalization to this part of the Beltway and contributing to taxpayers. That's what we all call a win-win-win, whether you're in the public sector or in the business world,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Thompson Center renovation on May 6, 2024. Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Instead of empty chain-link and board fences, construction fences featuring artwork by Chicago-based artists have been installed around the Thompson Center. His CTA station in the building, which serves six lines, will remain open during the construction period.

“Despite the costs and challenges, we believe the Thompson Center is worth it. It has a prime location, iconic architecture, and irreplaceable atrium that will be difficult to replace in downtown Chicago.” said Michael Reschke, CEO of Prime Group and prominent Chicago developer.

Credit: Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

The construction also requires the relocation of artist Jean Dubuffet's sculpture Monument to the Standing Beast. ” The 29-foot-tall sculpture, nicknamed “Snoopy in the Blender,” has been installed outside the Thompson Center since 1984.

As of Monday, the sculpture was in the process of being removed. A spokesperson for the museum said earlier that the sculpture would be moved to the Art Institute of Chicago campus once the necessary restorations are completed.

