Tattoo aftercare tips from a dermatologist





Thinking about new ink? Will your mom's name be boldly displayed on your arm or a small flower placed subtly on your ankle?

Tattoos are constantly increasing in popularity. According to the Pew Research Center, 32% of U.S. adults have at least one tattoo, and 22% have multiple tattoos.

And the majority of these branding sessions go off without a hitch.

In most cases, tattoos are not harmful, says dermatologist Dr. Alok Vij. But if you're considering a tattoo, there are some risks you should be aware of.

Modern tattoo artists perform their magic with machines that use multiple needles to inject colored pigments into the middle layer of the skin, the dermis. Understandably, that doesn't feel good.

Getting a tattoo can be painful, says Dr. Vij. Pain is temporary, but artwork is eternal.

So, are you ready for your ink? If so, you should also be ready for your tattoo aftercare.

Dr. Vij helps us prepare by giving us advice and instructions on aftercare for our new tattoo and if we should be concerned about infections.

tattoo aftercare steps

You may feel a little sore the first day you get your new tattoo, but the pain should subside within a few days. Here's how to speed up the healing process.

Necessary supplies and products

When it comes to what to use for tattoo aftercare, you'll need the following:

Warm water, gentle cleanser or soap, moisturizing lotion or ointment, and sunscreen.

Tattoos are controlled trauma to the skin and need support to heal properly, says Dr. Vij. Improper or careless aftercare can impair the healing process and leave you with infections, rashes, scars, or tattoo stains, and you have only yourself to blame.

tattoo aftercare steps

Depending on the size and location of your tattoo, it may take several months for your tattoo to fully heal. If the tattoo area is large, redness and swelling may last longer.

How do I care for my new tattoo? Dr. Vij provides steps to follow to ensure your new ink heals in his tattoo aftercare timeline.

first 24 hours

After applying the tattoo, the tattoo artist should apply a thin layer of ointment to the area and cover the tattoo with a bandage. Your tattoo artist should send you instructions on how to care for your body art. Generally, you should leave it covered for at least 24 hours.

When you're ready to remove the bandage, you want to be careful. (And wash your hands first!)

Dr. Vij will instruct you to soak the bandage in warm water to soften it, then gently remove it. Then wash with a mild detergent and warm water. Do not rub or rub the area.

Choose mild soaps that don't contain harsh ingredients, fragrances, or dyes. After cleaning, pat the area dry with a soft washcloth or towel.

After this point, there is no need to cover the area with a new bandage or bandage. You may notice a little oozing from the tattooed area; this is a mixture of blood and ink. The skin may become sore or red. Although alarming, these are all normal signs that your body is starting to heal.

Also, if you must wear clothing in that area, choose loose, breathable options. Leave the area exposed so it can breathe.

first 2 months

During the first two weeks, you may start to feel itchy and notice peeling in and around your tattoo. This is normal. You may also notice that a scab has formed.

Try your best not to damage or pick at the scabs.

Dr. Vij says you should wash the area twice a day with a mild cleanser and keep applying moisturizer to prevent scabbing and relieve itching.

So what kind of lotion should I use? Look for a mild, gentle moisturizer or ointment. There may be a brand that your tattoo artist recommends for you to use, but overall, look for one that is unscented and undyed to avoid irritating your skin.

After about 3 weeks, you will notice that the scab has healed and is less flaky. Continue to clean and moisturize the area daily.

After 2 months

Once you reach the two-month mark, the top layer of your skin will usually have healed and your tattoo will look brighter and more vibrant.

However, know that it may take several months for the bottom layer of your skin to fully heal, and the overall healing time will vary from person to person.

You no longer need to clean the area every day, but you can continue to apply moisturizer as needed.

What not to do after getting a tattoo

There are some things to keep in mind when it comes to tattoo care. Dr. Vij recommends avoiding the following:

Scratching, picking scabs, exfoliating the area, using petroleum jelly, direct sunlight, applying sunscreen to the area until the tattoo is completely healed, wearing tight clothing, and avoiding exposing the area to water (hot tubs, bathtubs, etc.) (e.g. swimming pool). The tattoo has completely healed.

You want to strike a delicate balance between keeping your skin clean and moisturizing it to help it heal. Dr. Vij says it won't be too wet, causing your skin to peel or maceration, or too dry, causing your tattoo to crust or scab. Vaseline can clog skin pores and can cause bacterial overgrowth and increased inflammation during the healing process. Instead, look for non-comedogenic products.

Complications that can occur after getting a tattoo

Dr. Vij points out that one of the biggest risks is regretting the tattoo. (Of course, there's laser tattoo removal, but it's painful, expensive, and can take months.) That's why it's good to stop and think for a moment before you get your new crush's name etched on your skin.

Besides the pain and potential regret, Dr. Vij says there are also some potential health risks from tattoos.

Infections: If tattoo equipment is not properly sterilized between clients, there is a small chance of contracting blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis. More common is the risk of infection as the damaged skin heals. Scarring: After a tattoo heals, some people develop an unusually thick and raised scar. Ink reaction: Some people develop an allergy or sensitivity to ink, causing redness. , bumpy rash.

It's normal for your tattoo to experience some redness, peeling, and scabbing as it heals, but Dr. Vij says you should seek medical attention if you notice any signs of infection. Also:

Fever: The skin feels hot to the touch Odor or significant discharge from the tattooed skin Pain that worsens instead of getting better Red streaks running from the tattoo toward the center of the body, or redness moving further and further away from the tattoo site.

However, the majority of tattoos heal without any lasting problems. Although these complications are rare, it's good to know they are possible, says Dr. Vij.

What is the conclusion?

Once your tattoo is fully healed, you need to think about maintenance. Some inks may react with her UV (ultraviolet) light and fade. Sun damage can also weaken collagen fibers in the dermis, where pigment resides.

To keep your new artwork bright and crisp, apply sunscreen to your tattoo when you go out in the sun. (But you were wearing sunscreen, right?)

With proper TLC and following recommended tattoo aftercare, your new body art will heal quickly and become another beautiful addition to your skin.

Ink is forever, says Dr. Vij. However, the outcome of a tattoo depends as much on the quality of aftercare as it does on the skill of the tattoo artist.

