Apple is making its own custom AI chips





The Apple logo in front of the Apple Store in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Apple is reportedly partnering with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to develop AI chips. The initiative, codenamed Project ACDC, which stands for Apple Chips in Data Centers, will allow Apple to run artificial intelligence software on its own chips in data centers, according to The Wall Street. journal.

Wegovy and Ozempic: Are you ready for weight loss pills?

Apple did not immediately respond to Quartzs' request for comment, and the company did not provide comment to The Journal. The Journal's anonymous sources declined to say when Apple's chip will be released, if at all.

Apple's AI strategy is shrouded in mystery, but investors and consumers can expect to see what company executives reveal about their plans and future AI products at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June. You can expect CEO Tim Cook hinted at a big announcement at WWDC in vague statements during his last two earnings calls with investors.

Cook said on Apple's second-quarter earnings call on May 2 that the company sees generative AI as a very important opportunity across its products, and believes there are advantages there that set the company apart. He said that Cook said the company will reveal more details in the coming weeks.

There's no reason to think Apple's initial products will run on its own AI chips.

By all accounts, Apple's AI will be on the device at least from the start, and likely will use third-party infrastructure rather than something it built in-house, Anduril CEO Palmer Lucky said in a Bloomberg Technology podcast episode. Monday to Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde. But I predict that at some point Apple will move to its own AI server environment.

Having its own AI chips would help Apple compete with the likes of Google, Meta and Microsoft, which have made strides in the AI ​​race in part by developing their own hardware.

However, such custom AI chips are no match for Nvidias, and Google and Meta have no plans to mass-produce general-purpose AI chips for other companies, but tech companies are willing to spend money on third-party products (i.e. Nvidias H100). may help reduce. Their increased independence could threaten his Nvidia revenue, which relies heavily on the company's Big Tech customers.

