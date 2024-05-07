Indians are more confident in adapting to technological innovations in the workplace than other nationalities: True





Research shows that a majority of Indian employees expect technology to bring significant changes to their roles and are confident in their ability to adapt to the changes.

Indeed's latest report, Tomorrows World: The Workplace and Workforce of the Future, is research-based and highlights the evolving modern employment landscape as technology impacts the workforce.

It found that 54% of people surveyed in India expected their role to change significantly within the next five years. What was encouraging was that 95% expressed confidence in their ability to adapt to change and grow into new roles. This is in contrast to narratives about the future of work, which have painted a frightening picture of how artificial intelligence (AI) will completely transform. Our workplace and how people were completely unprepared for change.

YouGov conducted an online survey on Indeed from 30 November to 21 December 2023 in 11 countries. The survey surveyed 16,671 working professionals, including 9,592 employees, 4,592 employers/managers, and 2,487 HR decision makers. A similar distribution was observed across the 11 countries.

Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India, said India is at the forefront of embracing the future of work due to its deep belief in the power of technological innovation. Our findings highlight the remarkable readiness of India's workforce to adapt and evolve. Leading the way in technology optimism Across the countries surveyed, Indian workers expressed the most optimism regarding technology and AI. As many as 75% believed in the transformative potential of these advances. We also felt that this could be effectively leveraged to increase innovation and efficiency across the industry. This trust rate was higher than in other countries. In Germany it was 41%, and in Canada and France it was 42%. According to the survey, 44% of Indians feel that the opportunities presented by AI have the potential to create more jobs than they will eliminate.

They also had a view on what tasks machines could perform more efficiently. Apart from routine tasks that can be automated, they highlighted areas such as data analysis and content creation as areas that could benefit from the capabilities of generative AI (GenAI).

This is not just about adapting to new technology. This is evidence of a broader cultural shift towards lifelong learning and inclusivity, Kumar said. India's proactive stance on diversity and continuous skill development is not only setting benchmarks but also inspiring a global movement towards more innovative and inclusive workplaces.

According to the survey, 53% said they had the opportunity to improve their skills to develop the long-term skills they need to succeed. 67% also say they have regular training opportunities. Focus on diversity and inclusion Another key element highlighted was the focus on diversity, equity, and belonging policies. As an example, 60% of people surveyed in India said their companies have unconscious bias training in place to help people assess their own internal biases and find ways to address them. did. In some other countries, the figure was even lower.

Respondents also assessed how AI could impact diversity and inclusion. In most cases, the impact could be positive, they said.

Respondents said technology has the potential to empower not only business leaders (78%) but also individuals (75%). About 73% feel it helps their employees. The survey added that 74% felt able to support their colleagues and 72% felt able to support their peers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/jobs/hr-policies-trends/indians-more-confident-of-adapting-to-tech-innovations-at-work-than-other-nationalities-indeed/articleshow/109910571.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos