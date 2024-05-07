It's time for Apple to buy its AI efforts





Apple occasionally acquires small technology companies, but we don't usually talk about their purpose or plans.

These 19 words, which everyone imagines carved in stone somewhere at Apple's Cupertino, California headquarters, have served as Apple's standard statement on acquisitions for years (Technical Reporter can recite this phrase).

As far as PR statements go, this is actually a pretty accurate description of Apple's approach to M&A. Outside of the still-complicated $3 billion acquisition of Beats in 2014, Apple prefers to acquire smaller, relatively obscure companies, usually part of the long-term technology puzzle that Apple is quietly putting together. (proprietary in-house microprocessor line from VisionPro).

The problem for Apple is that there's only one technology puzzle to put together that matters today. It's generative AI. This is a game changer that has the power to upend even the most dominant business models. And it's too late for Apple to start putting that puzzle together on its own. While its biggest competitors like Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon have already released AI products, Apple is nowhere to be seen.

To become a superpower in the age of AI, you probably need to have the most advanced large-scale language models. This is not something you can easily build from scratch, especially when you are trying to build version 1.0 and OpenAI is already trying to release his GPT 5.0.

All of this suggests that this isn't an occasional opportunity for Apple to slowly amass small AI startups here and there. If ever Apple needed to think differently and enter the market by acquiring a large company with a viable product, this is it.

There are plenty of options, including Anthropic, Cohere, and Mistral to name a few. As for videos, we have Runway. Just a few weeks ago, Inflection AI sold its IP to Microsoft, and many of its AI talents, including co-founder Mustafa Suleyman, joined Microsoft. How different would things be today if Apple had grabbed the Inflection team?

Antitrust laws are clearly a risk. But Apple could refer to a market crowded with giants like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, and Adobe.

It's not that Apple doesn't have money. Apple ended its most recent quarter with $58 billion in net cash and returned billions to shareholders through massive share buybacks and dividends. As AI looks to transform the technology industry, it's surprising that one of the most innovative companies on the planet can't think of a better use for its capital.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has promised to announce some kind of generative AI product, likely at the Worldwide Developers Conference this June. If Mr. Cook pulls an AI rabbit out of his hat and Apple goes from underdog to contender in an instant, it would be a great move that cements his legacy as a business leader.

But if Apple doesn't have that rabbit, the longer it waits to get into AI, the more it will fall further behind in the high-stakes game.

A chatbot for spies. Microsoft has developed an extensive language model for use by U.S. intelligence agencies with the ability to analyze highly classified information, Bloomberg reports. Microsoft says this generative AI model is the first of its kind to operate independently of the internet.

DALL-E detector. OpenAI is launching a new tool that can identify whether an image was created with DALL-E 3, the company's image generation tool, The Wall Street Journal reported. According to OpenAI, the tool can accurately detect when the DALL-E 3 has been used 98% of the time, but if the image has been altered, such as if it has been cropped or screenshotted. The accuracy will be lower.

AI diplomacy. U.S. and Chinese officials are scheduled to meet in Geneva later this month to discuss the use of AI, The New York Times reported. The world's powers will seek to establish ground rules for when AI should not be used, including in managing each country's nuclear arsenal, the paper reported.

in our feed

The SEC has been gaslighting the industry for quite some time.

Joe Rubin, co-founder of the decentralized blockchain Ethereum, spoke to Wired about how the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission internally views Ethereum as a security.

Apple's AI chip. Apple has remained largely silent about its plans in the field of artificial intelligence, but the Wall Street Journal reports that the iPhone maker is working on new chips to run AI software. Apple already makes chips for iPhones, watches and Mac computers, but the new semiconductors will be installed in data centers and will support AI models, the magazine reported.

The company is said to be collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to design the chip, which, if released, will pit Apple against semiconductor giant Nvidia. Apple declined to comment on the Journals article.

