Pixel 8a: Amazing camera with AI





Which Pixel is right for you?

Pixel 8aNew

colorful. powerful. Full of AI.

pixel 8

Powerful in every way. Useful every day.

pixel 8 pro

The best of Google. Even more professional.

pixel fold

Power and innovation. Folds into one.

pixel 7 pro

The all-pro Google phone.

pixel 7

Just powerful. it was very helpful.

pixel 7a

Built for performance. The price is also just right.

pixel 6 pro

The best of Google, built around you.

pixel 6

Completely reimagined inside and out.

pixel 6a

Smart, powerful, and helpful. And it's less than you think.

Display Camera Processor Memory Battery and Charging Waterproof Dustproof Security and Updates

Actor display

60~120Hz

Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)

Dual rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens

Up to 8x super resolution zoom

–

Google tensor G3

24+ hour battery life

wireless charging

–

4492mAh

IP67

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

Actor display

60~120Hz

Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)

Dual rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens

Up to 8x super resolution zoom

macro focus

Google tensor G3

24+ hour battery life

fast wireless charging

battery share

4575mAh

IP68

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

super actua display

1~120Hz

Up to 1600 nits (HDR) and up to 2400 nits (peak brightness)

Triple rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens

Up to 30x super resolution zoom

macro focus

Google tensor G3

24+ hour battery life

fast wireless charging

battery share

5050mAh

IP68

7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates

7.6 inch inner & 5.8 inch outer display

up to 120Hz

Up to 1200 nits (HDR) and up to 1550 nits (peak brightness)

Triple rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens

Super resolution zoom up to 20x

–

Google tensor G2

24+ hour battery life

wireless charging

4821mAh

IPX8

–

up to 120Hz

up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1500 nits (peak brightness),

Triple rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens

Super resolution zoom up to 30x

macro focus

Google tensor G2

24+ hour battery life

fast wireless charging

battery share

5000mAh

IP68

–

up to 90Hz

up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1400 nits (peak brightness),

Dual rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens

–

–

Google tensor G2

24+ hour battery life

fast wireless charging

battery share

4355mAh

IP68

–

up to 90Hz

high brightness mode

Dual rear camera system:

wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens

–

–

Google tensor G2

24+ hour battery life

wireless charging

4385mAh

IP67

–

up to 120Hz

high brightness mode

Triple rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens

–

–

Google tensor

24+ hour battery life

fast wireless charging

battery share

5003mAh

IP68

–

up to 90Hz

high brightness mode

Dual rear camera system:

Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens

–

–

Google tensor

24+ hour battery life

fast wireless charging

battery share

4614mAh

IP68

–

up to 60Hz

high brightness mode

Dual rear camera system:

wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens

–

–

Google tensor

24+ hour battery life

–

–

4410mAh

IP67

–

