Pixel 8a: Amazing camera with AI

Display Camera Processor Memory Battery and Charging Waterproof Dustproof Security and Updates
Actor display
60~120Hz
Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)
Dual rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens
Up to 8x super resolution zoom
–
Google tensor G3
24+ hour battery life
wireless charging
–
4492mAh
IP67
7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates
Actor display
60~120Hz
Up to 1400 nits (HDR) and up to 2000 nits (peak brightness)
Dual rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens
Up to 8x super resolution zoom
macro focus
Google tensor G3
24+ hour battery life
fast wireless charging
battery share
4575mAh
IP68
7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates
super actua display
1~120Hz
Up to 1600 nits (HDR) and up to 2400 nits (peak brightness)
Triple rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
Up to 30x super resolution zoom
macro focus
Google tensor G3
24+ hour battery life
fast wireless charging
battery share
5050mAh
IP68
7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates
7.6 inch inner & 5.8 inch outer display
up to 120Hz
Up to 1200 nits (HDR) and up to 1550 nits (peak brightness)
Triple rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
Super resolution zoom up to 20x
–
Google tensor G2
24+ hour battery life
wireless charging
4821mAh
IPX8
–
up to 120Hz
up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1500 nits (peak brightness),
Triple rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
Super resolution zoom up to 30x
macro focus
Google tensor G2
24+ hour battery life
fast wireless charging
battery share
5000mAh
IP68
–
up to 90Hz
up to 1000 nits (HDR) and up to 1400 nits (peak brightness),
Dual rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens
–
–
Google tensor G2
24+ hour battery life
fast wireless charging
battery share
4355mAh
IP68
–
up to 90Hz
high brightness mode
Dual rear camera system:
wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens
–
–
Google tensor G2
24+ hour battery life
wireless charging
4385mAh
IP67
–
up to 120Hz
high brightness mode
Triple rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens, telephoto lens
–
–
Google tensor
24+ hour battery life
fast wireless charging
battery share
5003mAh
IP68
–
up to 90Hz
high brightness mode
Dual rear camera system:
Wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens
–
–
Google tensor
24+ hour battery life
fast wireless charging
battery share
4614mAh
IP68
–
up to 60Hz
high brightness mode
Dual rear camera system:
wide-angle lens, ultra-wide-angle lens
–
–
Google tensor
24+ hour battery life
–
–
4410mAh
IP67
–
|
Sources
2/ https://store.google.com/product/pixel_8a
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
