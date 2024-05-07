Google begins renovation of Thompson Center





Google is working hard to develop the Thompson Center.

Developers Mike Reschke and Quintin Primo announced plans Monday for a project aimed at revitalizing the Chicago Loop from the pandemic after remote work and rising interest rates devastated the office market. The most important project of all has started.

Mr. Reschke and Mr. Primo were joined by Google leadership, Mayor Brandon Johnson, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and others to join the high-tech project modernizing the Thompson Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot, spaceship-shaped former state government building. It commemorated the start of work on a major project. Located on the corner of Randolph and LaSalle streets.

At the ceremony at the Thompson Center were Jeff Shapack, director of the Fulton Market development company that bears his name, Regina Stilp, president of Farpoint, the megaproject Bronzeville Lakefront development company, and former Chicago Planning Commissioner David Shapack. Hundreds of people attended the ceremony at the Thompson Center, including Mr. Refman and some of the biggest names in Chicago's real estate world. He is currently the director of the real estate practice at the law firm Croke, Fairchild, Duarte & Velez.

Google plans to occupy the entire building as its Chicago office hub, moving much of the company's center of gravity to the Fulton Market-rich public transportation loop.

Google employees based in this building will be another piece of the complex and thriving puzzle of the Loops infrastructure and ecosystem that will make our nation's economy and skyline stronger, Pritzker said. .

Google has agreed to pay the Reschke and Primos venture to renovate the Thompson Center in 2022, after which Google will absorb ownership. This comes at the most vulnerable time for the city's office market, which remains in crisis as rising interest rates reduce landlords' equity in their buildings while tenants cut back on leases.

The technology company agreed to buy the Thompson Center for $105 million after Reschkes' bid to buy it from the state for about $70 million in late 2021 was approved. Primo was integral to Google's acquisition of an interest in the building.

Google loaned Reschke and Primos' development venture $156 million to begin work on the project. This includes the removal of the building's metal and glass envelope structure and partial demolition of the exterior, which began last week.

Modernizing it for current and future generations will be difficult, but will have a transformative impact not only on our cities, but also on the nation's architectural and real estate communities, Primo said.

Revisiting the Thompson Center is key to revitalizing the Loop. Chicago's office vacancy rate recently surged to more than 25 percent for the first time in history, putting many landlords in jeopardy and calling into question the future of the city's downtown, which is packed with office space. Conversion to housing in the pipeline is being considered as a potential answer.

Mr. Primo and Mr. Reschke's other venture will capitalize on their office-to-residence vision and further contribute to Lupus' transformation as city officials direct public funds toward building renovations. Developers are collaborating on converting the former BMO Harris Bank office building at 111 West Monroe Street into hundreds of apartments and hotel rooms, and Reschkes Prime Group is working on the former BMO Harris Bank office building at 111 West Monroe Street. Plans are underway to build apartments in a five-story office block at No. 208. His company already runs two hotels.

The city has poured hundreds of millions of dollars in tax increment financial incentives into these two projects and several others pitched by developers interested in buildings on and near LaSalle Avenue through the Loop.

