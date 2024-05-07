Google's budget Pixel 8a offers latest silicon, Gemini access for $499





It looks like Google couldn't wait until next week's I/O to show off its latest addition to the Pixel line. For the past few years, the company has used its annual developer conference to show off updates to its budget line, and just a week after the event, Google just announced the Pixel 8a.

When we asked Google about the timing, they said, “This is a unique device, and we want to give it its own moment to shine.” Accept it for whatever it is worth.

The device will actually start shipping on the day of the I/O keynote (May 14th), but pre-orders start today. The starting price for this device is $499, the same as its predecessor. Updates are also what you would expect from these updates. At the top of the list is the addition of the Tensor G3 chip. You can read more about that in his Pixel 8 review from October.

Google has developed a good release pace, introducing new silicon for its flagship devices and rolling it out to the budget line six months later. Some might argue that the quick turnaround is blurring the lines between premium and mid-range devices, but Google has no intention of competing with the Apples and Samsungs of the world in the $1,000-plus price range. (That's true for non-foldable devices, at least).

Another notable thing here is the addition of Google's Gemini. The Generative AI Platform can be made the default device assistant during product setup. Given the hit-or-miss nature of these LLM-based systems, it's best for Google to keep this as an opt-in feature for now. This platform summarizes the inbox and helps users take notes.

But some may wonder how quickly Gemini will completely replace Google Assistant. For more information, see I/O.

This system inherits other AI-based tools from the Premium line, including Audio Magic Erase. This does its literal job of reducing incidental noise from recordings. Other features include Magic Eraser, Best Take, Magic Editor, Real Tone, and Face Unblur, all aimed at beautifying your photos.

Circle to Search is now available on devices. The feature, introduced in January, allows users to perform a Google search for a keyword by manually drawing a circle around the keyword. This is pretty much what it says on the tin.

Additionally, the device features a 6.1-inch display with 1080 x 2,400 resolution. Adaptive brightness peaks at a very high 2,000 nits. The handset is powered by a massive 4,492mAh battery and is rated for 24 hours of life, or over 72 hours if you want to get the most out of it with Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The 8a features a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel wide and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide. The base-level system remains at 8GB of RAM and 123GB of storage, but Google has added an additional 245GB option. Google also announced that it will be selling its Pixel tablets standalone without a hub for the first time.

It comes in a blue “Bay” color and a striking green “Aloe” color, which Google classifies as a “limited edition.”

