Celebrating leaders in technology innovation





Business Awards UK has announced the winners and finalists for the 2024 Information Technology Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements in the IT sector that drive business innovation and transformation.

HALIFAX, UK, May 7, 2024 (Globe Newswire) —

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the winners and finalists for the 2024 Information Technology Awards, which recognize outstanding achievements and advances in the field of information technology that drive business transformation and innovation. This year's awards spotlight pioneers of technology solutions that optimize business operations, strengthen security, and expand the technological frontier.

Business Awards UK 2024 Information Technology Awards Winners

Business Awards UK 2024 Information Technology Awards Finalist

sfG Software – Lifetime Achievement in Information Technology, Best IT Infrastructure Solution, Excellence in IT Consulting

sfG MentorNet – IT Educator of the Year, Outstanding Customer Satisfaction, Best Emerging Technology Implementation Award

story continues

Shaping the future of technology

The 2024 Information Technology Awards highlight the critical role of innovative IT solutions in empowering business and driving the future of technology. This year's award winners have distinguished themselves by providing cutting-edge technologies and strategies that enhance operational efficiency and cybersecurity, contributing to significant advances in their respective fields.

Their efforts have not only strengthened business capabilities, but also established new standards for IT services and underscored the importance of continuous innovation and adaptation in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. By integrating advanced AI, comprehensive cloud solutions, and robust cybersecurity measures, these leaders are at the forefront of keeping businesses competitive and secure in the digital age.

As further technological advances are expected, the work of these experts and organizations will be critical in guiding the direction of IT development. Business Awards UK celebrates the commitment to excellence and innovation that continues to inspire and influence the global technology sector.

To find out more about the 2024 Information Technology Awards and the ground-breaking work of our winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.

Company details:

Organization: Business Awards UK

Contact Person: Mark Byrne, Director

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://business-awards.uk

Contact number: +441422 771042

Country: United Kingdom

City: Halifax

The information provided does not support the activities or claims stated in the press release. Neither KISS PR nor its distribution partners are responsible for the validity or accuracy of the information provided. Decisions based on the content of press releases are the sole responsibility of the reader. For inquiries regarding our company or publication content, please contact the publisher directly. Details of the source companies are provided in the press release.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/business-awards-uk-2024-information-164900495.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos