Google Pixel 8A is a mid-range smartphone that might go the distance





The Pixel 8A is officially here, but as always with Google's hardware, it's been leaked all over the place over the past few weeks, so there were few surprises. The 8A is powered by Google's latest processor and adds a host of new AI features, but starts at $499 in the US. But the best news is that 8A embraces his seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. This is unprecedented for a mid-range smartphone.

The 8A maintains the same overall shape and size as its predecessor. However, the 6.1-inch screen has some important updates. The maximum refresh rate is now 120Hz, up from 90Hz, and the panel is up to 40 percent brighter, up to 2,000 nits in peak brightness mode. These are important upgrades, especially since his 8As' main competitor in the US, the OnePlus 12R, has a better display.

Aloe and laurel color options for those who don't want another black rectangle. Photo: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

This is the year of AI On Things, and the Pixel 8A is no exception. It comes with the same generative AI photo and video features that were talked about on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, including Best Take, Magic Editor, and Audio Magic Eraser. Circle to Search is also available, allowing the 8A to run Google's mobile-optimized on-device AI model Gemini Nano. Similar to Pixel 8, it will be a developer option offered through feature drops.

Other specs are unchanged or slightly improved compared to the previous generation. RAM remains at 8GB and storage at 128GB, but a 256GB option has been added. The camera hardware is unchanged from the 7A, including the stabilized 64-megapixel main sensor. It has an IP67 rating to match 7A, and the battery capacity is a bit larger at 4,492mAh compared to 4,385mAh. Wireless charging is available at up to 7.5W via Qi 1.3 (Qi2 not available).

The Pixel 8A is in a strange position this year, with its biggest competition likely to be Google itself. At the moment, Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A55 5G appears to be flying over the US, giving the Pixel 8A an empty lane. His aforementioned OnePlus 12R is also an option, but since it's not sold by major wireless carriers, that's how most people in the US buy their phones. This is just compared to the standard his Pixel 8, which is often sold. We've even seen it match the 8As' $499 price.

