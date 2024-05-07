Google Pixel Tablet now costs $399 without dock





The Pixel Tablet was launched last June, and Google is currently selling it for $399 without the charging speaker dock.

Initially, the Pixel Tablet shipped with a dock for power and improved sound. Sold individually for $129, the bundle aims to highlight how one of his Pixel Tablet's primary use cases is as a smart home device.

Google is currently selling the Pixel Tablet without accessories for $399 (128 GB) or $499 (256 GB) in conjunction with the Pixel 8a announcement. This price drop ($100 in the US) also coincides with the tablet's launch in Italy and Spain. , the box includes a standalone USB-C cable, but no charger. (Google sells his 30W block for $25.)

As with phones, Google says to expect more features for the Pixel Tablet with upcoming Feature Drops. Circle to Search, for example, will roll out more widely to his Pixel tablets later this month. Meanwhile, as we've been tracking, the Gemini app is coming to Pixel tablets this summer.

Google has officially stated that it hopes to make the Pixel Tablet even more affordable with this price cut. The dock and tablet cost $499, making it a fairly expensive smart display alternative when compared to the frequently discounted $229 Nest Hub Max and $99.99 Nest Hub. (Speaking of great deals, the Pixel Tablet with dock was previously discounted to $399.) Given that people primarily use these assistant devices for photo slideshows and audio playback. , a full-featured Android device was a bit overkill and didn't feel natural. Most owners can upgrade.

Not including a dock essentially changes the device framework. Pixel Tablets now need to function as media consumption and productivity devices. The former use case is slightly more powerful than the latter, but Google has done a good job of updating its first-party apps for the big screen. Gmail, Drive, Docs, and other Workspace apps are in place.

What will really strengthen the Pixel Tablet in this area is the rumored release of a keyboard and stylus/pen. Nothing was announced in that regard today.

Like the Pixel 8a, pre-orders for the $399 Pixel tablet begin today and will ship on May 14th.

FTC: We use automated affiliate links that generate income. more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2024/05/07/pixel-tablet-no-dock/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos