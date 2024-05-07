LyoWave licenses Purdue's freeze-drying innovation and partners with Millrock Technology





LyoWave aims to initially serve the diagnostic and pharmaceutical supply chain industry

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — High-tech startup LyoWave Inc. is commercializing innovative microwave heating technology developed at Purdue University. This technology improves on traditional freeze-drying (the process of freeze-drying fresh produce) by increasing its speed, cost-effectiveness, and cost-effectiveness. Product throughput.

CEO and co-founder Drew Stronglich said LyoWave's innovations in microwave energy open new possibilities for a variety of products.

“Our technology overcomes historical problems associated with microwave systems, such as uneven heating, low tunability, low flexibility, and the risk of product damage due to free radical generation,” he said. .

LyoWave licensed the intellectual property through the Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization.

Pharmaceutical applications, etc.

LyoWave president and co-founder Alina Alexeenko said freeze-drying extends the shelf life of medicines, including vaccines, and stabilizes them throughout the supply chain.

“We need conditions like outer space. It's a cold vacuum,” Alexenko said. “Traditional processes are very expensive and time-consuming.

“The team at LyoWave wants to advance freeze-drying so that life-saving medicines and vaccines can be easily delivered to every corner of the world. We have discovered ways to overcome some of these challenges.

Stronglich said LyoWave's technology enables other innovations.

“Several alternative and emerging lyophilization technologies are being researched in the pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand for lyophilized products.LyoWave technology is highly compatible with many of them. “It serves as an important technology,” he said. force multiplier. ”

The National Institute for Innovation in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing (NIIMBL) has awarded a team of Purdue researchers nearly $1 million in funding to advance freeze-drying technology. LyoWave officials are scheduled to speak at the 2024 NIIMBL National Conference, June 25-27.

Members of the LyoWave and LyoHub teams stand next to a device developed at Purdue University, a microwave emitter that dramatically reduces the time needed to freeze-dry vaccines and other pharmaceuticals. LyoWave licensed the technology from the Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization and entered into a co-development partnership with Millrock Technology. (Purdue University Photo/Alan Cesar) Download Image

Although initially focused on pharmaceutical and diagnostic freeze-drying, Stronglich said the technology has multiple applications.

“Microwave heating is a very common industrial process and has applications in a wide range of industries including food, textiles and chemical production,” he said. “We are ready to serve not only the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries but also these industries as well.”

Collaboration with Milrock Technology

LyoWave has signed a collaboration agreement with Millrock Technology, an industry leader in innovative freeze dryers for biotech, pharmaceutical, and industrial applications from laboratory to production.

Millrock plans to offer LyoWave's system for already installed freeze dryers and new freeze dryers, starting with the popular REVO model. The LyoWave system implements microwave heating into current freeze dryers, allowing users to increase throughput with minimal changes to existing equipment.

“Our innovations will be used to improve the production capabilities of Milrock's lyophilization systems for diagnostic reagents and bulk lyophilized materials, and to accelerate process development for new lyophilized pharmaceutical products,” Alexenko said.

Millrock CEO and President Martial Pabon said LyoWave's technology has the potential to bring significant value to the industry by both improving product consistency and reducing drying times.

“LyoWave's new solid-state microwave technology significantly improves product quality while reducing processing time, delivering significant value to our customers,” said Pabon. “At Milrock, we are always on the lookout for new technologies that advance freeze-drying science. We are very excited about this collaboration.”

LyoWave technology

Dimitrios Peroulis, co-founder and director of LyoWave, emphasized the importance of advanced electromagnetic technology in this application field.

“Many standard microwave systems operate at 2.45 GHz and use traditional power and radiation systems,” he said. “LyoWave offers frequency and spatially adjustable output over 8 GHz and is more effective at heating ice.”

Peloulis said typical microwave designs often use a turntable to prevent hot spots.

“Our technology turns this idea on its head and finds a way to rapidly rotate the electromagnetic field in random directions while keeping the product being processed stationary.The result is uniformity throughout the product chamber. ” he said. “Not only are microwaves faster, they also allow users to take advantage of unused space within the freeze dryer.”

Key results of the Purdue research are published in the March 2024 issue of IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement, the January 2023 issue of the Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and the July 2022 issue of PNAS Nexus.

LyoWave Purdue Connection

LyoWave was founded by researchers at Purdue University's School of Engineering. Alexeenko and his Peroulis have co-led a team of Purdue researchers developing patented and patent-pending innovations since 2016.

Alexenko is senior associate dean for undergraduate education and academic programs at Purdue University in Indianapolis and a professor in the School of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering. She also co-founded LyoHUB in 2014 with a focus on advancing lyophilization science.

Peroulis is senior vice provost and Riley Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Purdue University Online. From 2019 until 2023, he served as the Michael and Katherine Burke principal of the Elmore Family School of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

Other members of the Purdue research team for the NIIMBL award include Eric Manson, Dane O. Kirsig Chair in Industrial and Physical Pharmacy and department chair; Vivek Narsimhan and Michael Ott, assistant professors of chemical engineering in the Davidson School of Chemical Engineering. Chi “Tony” Chou is an associate professor of industrial and physical pharmacy and a faculty scholar.

About LyoWave Co., Ltd.

LyoWave uses state-of-the-art high-frequency microwave heating technology to enhance the pharmaceutical freeze-drying process. Our solution accelerates the freeze-drying process while increasing throughput and uniformity. Compatible with benchtop to production-scale freeze-drying systems, and everything in between, seamlessly move your freeze-drying process from the laboratory to pilot or commercial scale.

About Milrock Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Kingston, New York, Millrock Technology is an innovator of advanced lyophilization technologies for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostic and life sciences applications. Dedicated to freeze drying for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and related industries, we are able to focus on providing our customers with the highest performing advanced freeze drying solutions and support services.

About Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization

The Purdue Innovates Office of Technology Commercialization operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among major research universities in the United States. Services provided by this office support Purdue University's economic development efforts and benefit the University's academic activities through the commercialization, licensing, and protection of Purdue's intellectual property. property. In fiscal year 2023, the agency reported that 150 transactions involving 203 technologies were concluded, 400 disclosures were received, and 218 U.S. patents were issued. The office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which won him the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award from the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities. In 2020, IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue 3rd in the nation for startup creation and top 20 for patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, nonprofit foundation established to further the mission of Purdue University. For more information, please contact [email protected].

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a public research institution that exemplifies excellence at scale. Ranked among the top 10 public universities and two in the nation's top four, Purdue discovers and disseminates knowledge at a quality and scale second to none. More than 105,000 students study in a variety of ways and locations at Purdue, including her nearly 50,000 students who study in person at the West Lafayette campus. With a focus on affordability and accessibility, Purdue's main campus has frozen tuition for the 13th consecutive year. See how Purdue University continues its relentless pursuit of its next big leaps, including Indianapolis' first integrated urban campus, the new Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business, and Purdue Computes at https://www.purdue . Education/President/Strategic Initiatives.

Writer/Media Contact: Steve Martin, [email protected]

Source: Drew Strongrich, [email protected]

Dimitrios Peloulis, [email protected]

Alina Alexenko, [email protected]

Marcial Pabon, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2024/Q2/lyowave-licenses-purdue-freeze-drying-innovations-enters-collaboration-with-millrock-technology.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos