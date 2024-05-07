Google's Pixel 8A arrives with more AI





If there's one consistent theme for new smartphones in 2024, it's AI. And that applies to the newly announced Pixel 8A, which launches on May 14th for $499. Google's affordable Pixel smartphone inherits some key AI features from its more expensive sibling, including the search giant's Gemini Nano model, Audio Magic Eraser, and the ability to run Best Take, and these tools Google This is the first time that it will be available on a low-priced smartphone. line.

The Pixel 8A is another sign that Android smartphone makers are capitalizing on the success of services like ChatGPT to bring more AI-powered features to their devices. AI has played a key role behind the scenes in mobile phones for years, but tech companies are putting an even bigger spotlight on the technology as part of their efforts to make their phones stand out from the crowd.

The Pixel 8A's AI features aren't entirely new, but their inclusion in a cheaper Pixel further signals that Google wants to establish itself as a leader in consumer AI products. . Audio Magic Eraser allows you to reduce unwanted background noise from your videos. Best Take allows you to adjust facial expressions by combining image data from a series of photos taken at the same time. Both features debuted on the Pixel 8 series last year. Pixel 8A also supports Magic Editor, a tool for moving, adjusting, and enlarging objects in your photos. This tool was previously announced by Google to be included in all its Pixel smartphones.

The move comes after Samsung debuted its own AI-focused feature set called Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 lineup earlier this year. He then extended these features to his other Samsung devices, including earlier Galaxy S series phones and foldable devices. Meanwhile, Apple is expected to debut its generative AI plans for the iPhone at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

The Pixel 8A's screen is 6.1 inches and should be brighter than the Pixel 7A.

James Martin/CNET

Otherwise, the Pixel 8A brings a few highlights from the rest of the Pixel 8 lineup, including seven years of software updates, a brighter screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, Google's Tensor G3 processor, and the option to purchase Obsidian (black) color. We have inherited the characteristics we should have. A variant of the phone with 256GB storage. Google says there should also be some improvement in battery life thanks to power-efficient software and a slightly larger battery capacity compared to the Pixel 7A.

Camera quality appears to be essentially the same as last year's Pixel 7A, with the Pixel 8A including a 64-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 13-megapixel front camera. Still, an upgrade to Google's new Tensor G3 processor could bring some improvements to image processing.

The Pixel 8A's camera hardware is similar to the Pixel 7A.

James Martin/CNET

You can also expect a similar software experience to Google's other Pixel phones, with features like Circle to Search (a visual search tool that lets you search for objects by drawing a circle around them on the screen) and Hold for Me. Masu. The call will remain on hold while the call is in progress. Safety-focused features like auto collision detection and safety checks will also be available on his Pixel 8A.

Overall, the Pixel 8A seems to continue the A-series tradition of being a solid alternative to Google's more expensive flagship phones. This is another sign that Google is looking to further close the gap between mainstream and budget phones, and could ultimately make it harder for standard Pixel devices to stand out. there is.

Comparison of Google Pixel 8A and other Pixels Google Pixel 8AGoogle Pixel 7AGoogle Pixel 8 Display size, technology, resolution, refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED. 2,400×1,080 pixels, 60-120Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.1-inch OLED. 2,400×1,080 pixels. 60/90Hz 6.2 inch OLED. 2,400×1,080 pixels. 60 – 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate Pixel Density 430 PPI429 PPI428 PPI Dimensions (inches) 6 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches6.00 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches5.9 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches Dimensions (mm) 152 x 74 x 10.2mm152 x 74 x 10.2mm150 . 5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mmWeight (grams, oz) 193 g (6.8 oz)193 g (6.81 oz)187 g (6.6 oz)Mobile Software (at launch) Android 14Android 13Android 14Camera 64 megapixels (main), 13 megapixels Pixels (Ultra Wide)64 MP (Main), 13 MP (Ultra Wide)50 MP (Main), 12 MP (Ultra Wide)Front Camera 13 MP 13 MP 10.5 MP Video Capture 4K at 30/ 60 FPS4K at 30/60 FPS4K at 24/30/60 FPSProcessor Google Tensor G3Google Tensor G2Google Tensor G3RAM/Storage 8GB + 128GB or 256GB8GB + 128GB8GB + 128GB, 256GB No expandable storage No No Battery 4,492 mAh (18W fast charging, 7 5W wireless charging) 4,385mAh (18W fast charging, 7.5W wireless charging) 4,575 mAh (27W fast charging, 18W wireless charging with Google Pixel Stand, 12W wireless charging Qi charger) Fingerprint sensor Under-display Under-display Under-display Connector USB- CUSB-CUSB-C Headphone Jack No No No Special Features 5G (5G sub6 / mmWave), IP67 Rating, VPN with Google One, Circle to Search, 7 Years of Android OS Updates, 7 Years of Security Updates, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser5G (5G sub6 / mmWave), IP67 rated, VPN by Google 1 Circle to Search, 3 years of Android OS updates, 5 years of security updates 5G (Sub 6, / mmWave); IP68 rated. VPN powered by Google One; 7 years of Android OS updates, 7 years of security updates. Best Takes; Audio Magic Eraser; Magic Editor, 2x “Optical Quality” Zoom;Macro focus, battery share

