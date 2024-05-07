Zwift raises subscription prices by more than a third





Zwift has announced that it is increasing the price of subscriptions to its indoor cycling app.

The brand confirmed in an email to subscribers that the new price is $19.99, an increase of $5.00 from $14.99 per month. Users in the UK will see a price increase from £12.99 to £17.99, but other regions will see similar levels of price increases.

Annual subscriptions will also increase from $149.99 to $199.99, or from £129.99 to £179.99. This means that, as before, a person who takes out such a subscription will effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 months.

According to an email sent to subscribers, the new rates will take effect from “the first billing date after June 6.” To illustrate this, my personal subscription payments are made on the 27th of each month, so his first payment at the new price will be made on June 27th. Payments made on May 27th will remain at the previous price of £12.99. New subscribers pay the new price immediately.

The email continued: “We've worked hard to lock in our prices since 2017, and we're making this change to help you continue to enjoy indoor cycling with more content experiences and product innovation. ” is written.

In fact, Zwift's price has remained at its current level for over seven years, last increasing in November 2017, when it went from $9.99 to $14.99. This means it has been able to ride the boom and bust waves of the pandemic without any change, even as most of its competitors have performed better.

However, this move positions Zwift as the most expensive indoor cycling subscription (apart from Peloton). A few cents more than the TrainerRoad ($19.95), but the Wahoo Systm is $14.99. Peloton is by far the most expensive at $44.99, although it has different models and target audiences.

Zwift added further context to its announcement in a statement.

“We have worked hard to maintain our prices since 2017,” it reads. “We have made changes to our membership fees to address rising costs and inflation, and to support the continued evolution of our platform experience.

“We are proud of the additional platform benefits that have been in place since 2017 and that Zwifters enjoy every day: 7 additional worlds, 2 event maps, plus an always-on Robo Pacer With a host of new experiences including group rides and Climb Portal, Zwift's possibilities to tackle iconic climbs around the world have never been greater.

“Still, the best is yet to come. Zwift always invests in the future of our members' product experiences. In this latest edition of Season On Zwift, we highlight some of the highlights Zwifters can look forward to in the coming months. We are committed to delivering more user benefits, new game features, and content experiences in the coming months and years. ”

However, the timing of the announcement could be detrimental to the indoor cycling brand. Like all indoor cycling apps, Zwift sees an increase in subscriptions in the winter when cycling outdoors is not fun or possible, and higher subscription fees and cancellation rates in the summer when warmer weather returns. Cyclingnews, on the other hand, understands. Multiple users contacting Cyclingnews said the email was a timely reminder and motivation to unsubscribe.

In line with the subscription price increase, the price of the Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One and Kickr Core (Cassette) trainers that come with a one-year Zwift subscription will also increase by the same amount. Of course, the hardware behind these is a product of his Wahoo brand, but the connection between the two companies has deepened significantly since they agreed to resolve their differences.

