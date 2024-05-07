Virginia Tech alumnus, mobility research and policy leader speaks at D.C. region commencement ceremony | May Virginia Tech News





Nicole Dupuis, a 2018 graduate of Virginia Tech's School of Public and International Affairs, will deliver a commencement address to more than 150 graduates and their friends and family in the Greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area this spring on Sunday, May 12. will give a speech.

Mr. DuPuis currently serves as Director of Policy and Advocacy for May Mobility, a self-driving vehicle company focused on accessible and shared vehicles. Throughout her career, her work and research has focused on the role technology plays in various aspects of life, including mobility and travel behaviors, changes in professions and industries, and trends in policy-making and governance.

Her areas of expertise and interests include automation and autonomous vehicles, connected infrastructure, transportation, telecommunications, smart city applications, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. She has published articles in both peer-reviewed and policy-oriented media and authored numerous research reports on these and other topics.

We hope that Dupuis will join us to share her educational and professional journey with our graduates, as proof that there is no one “right” path, and to be open to different possibilities. I am happy to remind them that being a person leads to a rich and fulfilling life. “She has had an amazing career,” said Barbara Hoopes, interim associate dean of the Graduate School for the Washington, D.C., area.

This year's graduating class includes 58 students from the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in the D.C. area who will earn master's degrees in computer science and computer engineering.

Student speakers include Patricia Grace ’22, a Master of Urban and Regional Planning student with a Certificate in Natural Resources and Economic Development, and Cameron Simmons, a dual MBA Master of Information Technology student. Includes 21 years.

The D.C.-area ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at the George Mason University Center for the Arts in Fairfax and will be streamed live and available for viewing on demand. For more information about D.C. area commencement ceremonies, visit dcarea.vt.edu/commentement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.vt.edu/articles/2024/05/nicole-depuis-dc-area-commencement-2024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos